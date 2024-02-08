Meet woman, who cracked UPSC with AIR 15 in first attempt, is married to IPS officer, her famous IAS sister is...

Despite her busy schedule, she remains active on social media, sharing glimpses of her work and inspiring others with her dedication.

Ria Dabi is quite a well-known name in the UPSC realm and she had made her mark in the UPSC exams at just 23 years old by securing AIR 15 in 2020. Ria has a very famous elder sister, IAS officer Tina Dabi.

Originally from Bhopal, Ria moved to Delhi during her school days. Growing up in a family that valued education, Ria was motivated to pursue her dreams of becoming a civil servant.

After completing her graduation from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, Ria wasted no time and started preparing for the UPSC exams. With determination and hard work, she aimed to clear the exam in her first attempt.

Ria drew inspiration from her elder sister, Tina Dabi, who is a Rajasthan cadre IAS officer. Coming from a family where both her parents had cleared the UPSC exams, Ria was determined to follow in their footsteps.

Ria Dabi was also given the Rajasthan Cadre. According to the information available till July 2023, Ria Dabi's current posting is on the post of DM of Alwar.

Despite her busy schedule, she remains active on social media, sharing glimpses of her work and inspiring others with her dedication.

Ria found love in Manish Kumar, an IPS officer from the 2021 batch. Their friendship blossomed into love, and they tied the knot last year, adding a new chapter to Ria's journey.

Ria's story is a reminder that with hard work and determination, anything is possible. Her journey from Bhopal to Delhi and now to Alwar is a testament to her resilience and commitment to serving the nation. As she continues to inspire others with her story, Ria is well on her way to making a difference in the world.