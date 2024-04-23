Twitter
Education

Meet woman, who left medical career to crack UPSC exam, became IAS officer in first attempt with AIR...

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 06:15 AM IST

Photo: Instagram
Every year thousands of people dream of becoming an IAS officer, however, only a few, who are the  crème de la crème, achieve this prestigious milestone with their sheer hardwork and diligence.

In this article, we will read about the inspiring journey of Renu Raj, a former surgeon who quit her medical career to become an IAS officer.

Raised in Kottayam, Kerala, Renu grew up in a family where her father served in a government role. She attended St. Teresa's Higher Secondary School in Changanassery before earning her medical degree from the Government Medical College in Kottayam.

While working as a surgeon, Renu decided to pursue her dream of becoming an IAS officer by preparing for the UPSC examination. She not only cleared the exam but also secured an impressive All India Rank of 2 in her very first attempt.

When asked why she quit her medical career, she had once said, "As a doctor, I could help 50 or 100 patients, but as a civil servant, one decision can benefit thousands of people."

She is known for her decisive actions against unauthorised constructions and land encroachments in the scenic hill station of Munnar.

Becoming an IAS officer was a cherished childhood aspiration for Renu. Currently serving as the District Collector and District Magistrate of Wayanad, she shares her journey with her husband, Sriram Venkitaraman.

While this is Sriram's first marriage, Renu was previously married to Dr. Bhagat L S, a healthcare professional, before their marriage ended in divorce. Sriram became an IAS officer in 2012 and Renu achieved the same feat in 2014. 

