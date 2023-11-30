Meet woman who left high-paying job to clear UPSC exam, failed to become IAS officer, took 3-year break and then...

Pujya Priyadarshini, despite facing three consecutive failures in the UPSC exams and contemplating quitting, found renewed determination with the support of her family and then aced the 2018 UPSC examination by securing All India Rank 11.

UPSC exams are one of the toughest exams in the country and it is no mean feat to crack it with lakhs of aspirants taking the exams each year. The success stories of IAS officers are full of examples of grit and perseverance. In this article, we will talk about IAS office Pujya Priyadarshini's journey which reflects the adage that every success story is also one of great setbacks. Despite the initial setbacks, Pujya, who eventually became an IAS officer, had initially decided to abandon her pursuit after three unsuccessful attempts.

Pujya Priyadarshini, despite facing three consecutive failures in the UPSC exams and contemplating quitting, found renewed determination with the support of her family and then aced the 2018 UPSC examination by securing All India Rank 11.

Pujya Priyadarshini pursued a post-graduation in Public Administration from Columbia University in New York after completing her B.Com in Delhi. After this, she worked for a company for about 2 years. Meanwhile, she continued preparing for UPSC.

Pujya's first initial attempt in 2013 ended in failure, leading to a three-year gap to prepare further. The 2016 attempt saw her progress to the interview round but faced another setback. Undeterred, she resolved to persevere. The disappointment of narrowly missing success in the 2017 pre-exam led her to contemplate quitting the UPSC journey.

However, with unwavering support from her family, Pujya decided to give it another shot. This time, her determination bore fruit as she achieved success in the 2018 UPSC exam.

Pujya Priyadarshini's advice to other candidates

Offering guidance to fellow aspirants, Pujya Priyadarshini emphasises the importance of hard work and patience in preparing for the UPSC exam. She advises candidates not to panic in the face of failure but to learn from mistakes and make a dedicated effort in subsequent attempts. Her story underscores the belief that diligent preparation and dedication will eventually lead to success in the UPSC exams.