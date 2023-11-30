Meet woman who left high-paying job to clear UPSC exam, failed to become IAS officer, took 3-year break and then...

Headlines

The Railway Men ranks third among most watched non-English shows on Netflix globally, trends across 36 countries

Maximise your space with stylish and versatile corner shelves on Amazon

Meet man who founded firms worth over Rs 18000 crore, sold one to Flipkart, got Rs 640 crore from Tata, net worth is...

This great filmmaker faced controversy for having three wives at the same time, married 18-year-old actress at age 55

Best Gaming Laptops under Rs80000 exclusively on Amazon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

The Railway Men ranks third among most watched non-English shows on Netflix globally, trends across 36 countries

Maximise your space with stylish and versatile corner shelves on Amazon

Best Gaming Laptops under Rs80000 exclusively on Amazon

8 worst pandemics that shook the World

Most popular Indian films of 2023

Best dressed actors at Sam Bahadur screening

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

This great filmmaker faced controversy for having three wives at the same time, married 18-year-old actress at age 55

Salman Khan's biggest box office flop earned only Rs 90 lakh, director quit cinema, heroine never got work in Bollywood

Not Salman Khan, this celebrity will reportedly host Weekend Ka Vaar this week on Bigg Boss 17

HomeEducation

Education

Meet woman who left high-paying job to clear UPSC exam, failed to become IAS officer, took 3-year break and then...

Pujya Priyadarshini, despite facing three consecutive failures in the UPSC exams and contemplating quitting, found renewed determination with the support of her family and then aced the 2018 UPSC examination by securing All India Rank 11.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

UPSC exams are one of the toughest exams in the country and it is no mean feat to crack it with lakhs of aspirants taking the exams each year. The success stories of IAS officers are full of examples of grit and perseverance. In this article, we will talk about IAS office Pujya Priyadarshini's journey which reflects the adage that every success story is also one of great setbacks. Despite the initial setbacks, Pujya, who eventually became an IAS officer, had initially decided to abandon her pursuit after three unsuccessful attempts.

Pujya Priyadarshini, despite facing three consecutive failures in the UPSC exams and contemplating quitting, found renewed determination with the support of her family and then aced the 2018 UPSC examination by securing All India Rank 11. 

Pujya Priyadarshini pursued a post-graduation in Public Administration from Columbia University in New York after completing her B.Com in Delhi.  After this, she worked for a company for about 2 years. Meanwhile, she continued preparing for UPSC.

Pujya's first initial attempt in 2013 ended in failure, leading to a three-year gap to prepare further. The 2016 attempt saw her progress to the interview round but faced another setback. Undeterred, she resolved to persevere. The disappointment of narrowly missing success in the 2017 pre-exam led her to contemplate quitting the UPSC journey.

However, with unwavering support from her family, Pujya decided to give it another shot. This time, her determination bore fruit as she achieved success in the 2018 UPSC exam.

Pujya Priyadarshini's advice to other candidates

Offering guidance to fellow aspirants, Pujya Priyadarshini emphasises the importance of hard work and patience in preparing for the UPSC exam. She advises candidates not to panic in the face of failure but to learn from mistakes and make a dedicated effort in subsequent attempts. Her story underscores the belief that diligent preparation and dedication will eventually lead to success in the UPSC exams.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Karan Johar reveals eight actresses rejected Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, admits he lied to Rani Mukerji to cast her, told her...

Why is Elon Musk in Israel? Know what he said on Gaza amid Israel-Hamas war

Delhi-NCR: Air quality improves to 'poor' category; check latest weather forecast of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram

Emraan Hashmi opens up on chances of his Tiger 3 character Aatish getting a spinoff in YRF Spy Universe | Exclusive

Pat Cummins reveals moment during India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final that he will think of on 'deathbed'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE