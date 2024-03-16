Twitter
Meet one of India's first female doctors, performed last operation on day of her death

This woman was the first Indian to graduate with a degree in modern medicine. Know details here.

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 06:41 AM IST

Kadambini Ganguly was a medical doctor in India. She was one of the first Indian women who practised with a degree in modern medicine. Kadambini was born in a Bengali family in Bhagalpur (modern-day Bihar). She was raised in Barisal (present-day Bangladesh).  

Kadambini received English education at the Brahmo Eden Female School, Dacca. After that, she went to Hindu Mahila Vidyalaya, Ballygunj in Calcutta. 

The school later merged with Bethune School in 1878 which made Kadambini become the first woman to pass the University of Calcutta entrance exam. Kadambini Ganguly and Chandramukhi Basu became the first graduates of Bethune College and the first women to graduate in the country. 

She was also the first woman speaker in the Indian National Congress. Kadambini Ganguly was a brave lady who fought for women's education and rights. Ganguly passed away on October 3, 1923. On her last day also, Kadambini Ganguly conducted an operation the same day. 

