Meet Indian genius, lost father at 5, mother at 9, decorated doctor turned to homeopathy due to...

Mahendralal Sarkar lost his father when he was 5 and lost his mother when he was 9 years old. After losing both his parents at such a young age, he was brought up by his two maternal uncles - Iswar Chandra Ghosh and Mahesh Chandra Ghosh.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 12:17 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Mahendralal Sarkar CIE, born in November 1833, was a Bengali medical doctor (MD). He was the second MD who graduated from the Calcutta Medical College. He was also the founder of the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science. Mahendralal Sarkar was born in the Howrah district in the Bengal Province of British India. He lost his father when he was 5 and lost his mother when he was 9 years old. After losing both his parents at such a young age, Mahendralal Sarkar was brought up by his two maternal uncles - Iswar Chandra Ghosh and Mahesh Chandra Ghosh. 

He passed at Calcutta Medical College, later in life, with the highest honours in medicine, surgery, and midwifery. He and Jagabandhu Bose were the second MDs of Calcutta University after Chandrakumar De (1862).

Despite being a medical doctor trained in the traditional European system of medicine, Mahendralal Sarkar turned to homeopathy because ordinary Indians were unable to afford the costly Western medicines. He took this decision after reading William Morgan's The Philosophy of Homeopathy, and by speaking with a leading homeopathic practitioner of Calcutta named Rajendralal Dutt.

Mahendralal Sarkar believed homeopathy to be superior to 'Western medicine' of the time for which he was also ostracised by the British doctors. He underwent a huge professional loss due to this but later went on to become a leading homeopathic practitioner in Calcutta and India.

In his gilded career, Mahendralal Sarkar was responsible for treating many notable people including author Bankimchandra Chattopadhyay, ascetic Ramakrishna, and the Maharaja of Tripura, among others.

