Education

Meet Nausheen, who cracked UPSC 2023 exam with AIR 9, she studied from...

Nausheen, 24, cracked the UPSC exam on her fourth attempt and secured AIR 9. She is one of the few female candidates among the top ten rankers list of UPSC CSE 2023.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 05:57 PM IST

On Tuesday, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) finally declared the results of the much-awaited Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023. Candidates who appeared for the competitive exam can check their results on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

In a remarkable achievement, Nausheen, 24, cracked the UPSC exam on her fourth attempt and secured AIR 9. She is one of the few female candidates among the top ten rankers list of UPSC CSE 2023.  

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, Nausheen graduated from DU’s Khalsa College. Her father is a director at the Prasar Bharti and her mother is a housewife. When she was in college, her peers at Delhi University had a keen interest in discussing current affairs. However, their interest in current affairs inspired Nausheen to appear for one of India’s most toughest exams, UPSC.

After finishing her graduation in 2019, Nausheen appeared for the UPSC exam in 2020 and 2021 and managed to clear the prelims and mains. However, she failed to clear the 2022 prelims.

In an interview with the Indian Express, Nausheen revealed that she enrolled at Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy, which provides free coaching to civil service aspirants. In her initial attempts, she completely relied on the coaching material.

But while preparing for this attempt, she focused a lot on reading newspapers including 'The Hindu' and 'The Indian Express.' In the interview, she also mentioned that she loves watching science fiction series in her spare time.

While Nausheen attained the ninth rank, Aditya Srivastava secured the top rank in the UPSC CSE 2023. 

