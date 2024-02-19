Meet man who worked as daily wage labourer for Rs 10, cracked UPSC after eight attempts, secured AIR...

Ram Bhajan, an IAS officer-to-be from the small Rajasthani village of Bapi, where he was a daily wage worker until he cracked UPSC exam to become an IAS officer.

Every year, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) administers the UPSC exam, but very few people are able to pass the difficult questions. One of these candidates is Ram Bhajan, an IAS officer-to-be from the small Rajasthani village of Bapi, where he was a daily wage worker until recently.

Born into a poor family in the Rajasthani village of Bapi, Ram Bhajan Kumhara and his mother had to endure substandard living conditions in their small home. But he persisted, and in the UPSC exam he managed to secure the 667th rank. Ram Bhajan's journey is incredibly inspiring. This UPSC candidate came from a poor family in a village where he worked as a daily wage labourer, even though he eventually became a government officer.

During a chat with Dainik Bhaskar, Ram Bhajan related his experiences working alongside his mother on a daily basis years ago. His mother carried heavy loads of stones every day, and part of his job involved breaking stones for hours on end. A successful candidate for the UPSC Civil Services 2022 exam, Bhajan used to deliver about 25 cartons of stones a day for a pitiful Rs 5 to Rs 10 at the end of the day, barely enough for one meal.

Ram Bhajan was poor because his father, who ran the family's goat business, died of asthma during the Covid-19 pandemic. The family lived off the milk that the goats produced. The family was forced to rely on manual labour to survive after his father's death, plunging into poverty. In spite of all the obstacles, Ram Bhajan studied hard and got into the Delhi Police as a constable.

Ram Bhajan started his journey with the UPSC after working as a constable for a while. He lifted his family out of poverty and fulfilled his long-held dream in 2022 when, after eight attempts, he passed the IAS exam.

