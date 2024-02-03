Twitter
Meet man who cleared IIT JEE by studying in Kota jail for 2 years, secured AIR...

He cleared IIT JEE 2016 entrance exam at the age of 18 after preparing for two years and fulfilled his IIT dream.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 08:28 AM IST

All engineering students aspire to be admitted to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), but Piyush Goyal, a young student, turned this ambition into reality by overcoming all difficulties to crack the IIT JEE exam and earn a spectacular rank in the engineering entrance exam.

To realise his dream of becoming an engineer, Piyush Goyal aced the IIT JEE exam in 2016 and placed 453, good enough to put him on the shortlist for the nation's top IIT colleges.

Nonetheless, Piyush faced numerous challenges in his preparation for the IIT JEE exam. Piyush Goyal is from a family that was not wealthy because his father was incarcerated in Kota, Rajasthan's Open Jail at the time of his murder conviction.

Kota is the centre for students aspiring to be engineers and doctors, yet attending a quality coaching centre costs a lot of money. Piyush was made to study in a jail cell for the exam since he and his family could not afford the cost of a decent coaching facility or the dormitory in Kota.

Because Piyush's father, Phool Chand Goyal, is extremely poor, as a teenage kid he had no choice but to stay in jail with his father and study for the exam. At the time, Piyush's father was an open prisoner, which meant that he could leave his cell during the day to go to work but had to return there at night.

For two years, Piyush studied in a prison cell, paying for his education with the Rs 12,000 he earned from his job at a small Kota shop. Seeing his commitment and the challenging circumstances, the jail guards also gave the IIT JEE candidate encouragement to pursue his studies.

After two years of preparation, Piyush passed the IIT JEE 2016 entrance exam at the age of 18, realising his dream of attending IIT.

