Meet man, IIT graduate son of general store owner, became IPS officer after failing UPSC exam thrice, he is...

Hailing from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, IPS Gaurav’s father was a general store owner.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 01:01 PM IST

UPSC is one of the toughest competitive exams to clear in India. Lakhs of aspirants prepare day and night for years to crack the UPSC civil services exam. We read about UPSC aspirants who cracked the competitive exam in one attempt, today, we will talk about an IAS officer who failed multiple times before cracking the IAS exam.

One such inspiring story is of IPS Gaurav Tripathi who set himself apart from millions of young people with his diligence. 

IPS Gaurav Tripathi hails from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh where he received his early education. He struggled, worked hard, and made many sacrifices to overcome hundreds of obstacles. Every step of the way, his parents encouraged him to succeed. The father of IPS Gaurav was a general store owner. However, IPS Gaurav helped him through every challenge.

He completed his BTech from IIT Roorkee, but during his engineering days, he decided to shift gears towards civil services. He began studying from NCERT books to prepare for the UPSC exam. 

His unwavering resilience did not weaken even after failing two attempts at the interview stage. He was rejected in the interview round. Even in his third attempt, he could not clear. His hard work finally paid off in the fourth attempt, he secured AIR 226.

However, not many know that while he was studying day and night for UPSC, he was also battling with his weight gain. There was a time when he weighed around 101kg. So, he decided to work on his physique and lost 16 kilos in three months.

