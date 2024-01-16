Meet Indian genius who dropped out of school at 10, started his company at 15, he is now…

Headlines

Iran launches attacks on what it calls militant bases in Pakistan

DNA TV Show: Why airlines do not allow passengers to deplane during tarmac delays

Delhi: Water supply to be affected for several hours on Jan 18, 19; check list of affected areas

Samarth Jurel questions Salman Khan's decision of bringing Abhishek Kumar back in Bigg Boss 17: 'Main naraaz hoon...'

'How can you not...': Prabhas fans troll makers of Maruthi's The Raja Saab for misspelling his name in first poster

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Delhi: Water supply to be affected for several hours on Jan 18, 19; check list of affected areas

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match

5 oldest mammals in the world

Ali Abbas Zafar films ranked from best to worst

Health benefits of beans

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

Love Is Blind! Punjab Man Disguises Himself As His Girlfriend To Write Exam On Behalf of Her

Indian Forces Waiting For Government's Directions Amid Maldives' Ultimatum To Leave The Island

Corona Virus Update: Three fresh COVID Deaths Reported In Country, Active Tally At 630

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Samarth Jurel questions Salman Khan's decision of bringing Abhishek Kumar back in Bigg Boss 17: 'Main naraaz hoon...'

'How can you not...': Prabhas fans troll makers of Maruthi's The Raja Saab for misspelling his name in first poster

HomeEducation

Education

Meet Indian genius who dropped out of school at 10, started his company at 15, he is now…

Meet this Indian genius who launched his company at the mere age of 15. Know his story here.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 05:58 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a world where people are satisfied with mediocrity, we rarely come across people with extraordinary intelligence and even rare are those who find success at a young age.  Saad Nasser is one such prodigy, who at the mere age of 17 has accomplished much more than any adult. He co-founded Sherpa, India's first autonomous EV. 

Nasser was ahead of his years since the beginning. He was 1 when the mechanisms of motorised toys fascinated him. At the age of two, he was already unscrewing the toys neatly. By age five, he was reading his father's Java programming books. By seven, he has completed a book on C++. 

In 2010, he did online courses on statistics, circuits and electronics and computational neurosciences from Udacity, MIT, and the University of Washington. 

But the road to understanding the extraordinary abilities of Nasser was not easy. The real challenges came when he first started going to school. The teachers would often find him distracted and absent-minded. They would not know how to handle him and reprimand him for the smallest mistakes. This would break his confidence and make him sad. 

They would ask his parents to not teach him ahead of his class. Everyone around Saad tries to make him fit in the system but his talent and intelligence are far greater. Things got better when in 2008, Ranjita Sinha, a 39-year-old teacher shifted to Bengaluru from China to Saad's school to teach the 2nd standard. 

She started talking to Saad and realised his capabilities. She made notes and tried to reach out to the coordinator about this wonder kid. But, she was brushed aside. But she did not stop and convinced the school to give Nasser flexibility and freedom to study at his pace. Sinha started giving Nasser special assignments. 

It started to work but at times, Nasser's answer would be so difficult yet original that it would be difficult for the teacher to give marks. 

Read: Meet woman, a Stanford graduate who left a high-paying job in US to build Rs 8000 crore company with her husband

It worked for some time but gradually, the school became boring for Nasser and he started to lose interest. It is when Sinha's relatives introduced him to Intel. They invited him to their Bengaluru officer and a bench of 15-20 highly qualified engineers fired complex questions at him on processors, algorithms and C++. At the time, Nasser was in Class 3. But, he answered all of those questions which stunned the engineers. 

Intel was convinced by the boy's intelligence and they stepped in. Saad Nasser then went on to become the co-founder of Ati Motors at the age of 15. Nasser is now 21 years old. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who quit high-paying engineering job to crack UPSC exam and become IAS officer, her AIR was...

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli invited for Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony, fans notice her baby bump in viral pic

Meet woman who donated her land worth Rs 7 crore for government school expansion, she is from...

When and where to watch 75th Emmy Awards live in India

Meet IIT dropout who co-founded $ 2.9 billion company at 19 with Ashneer Grover, became youngest person to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE