Meet Indian genius who dropped out of school at 10, started his company at 15, he is now…

Meet this Indian genius who launched his company at the mere age of 15. Know his story here.

In a world where people are satisfied with mediocrity, we rarely come across people with extraordinary intelligence and even rare are those who find success at a young age. Saad Nasser is one such prodigy, who at the mere age of 17 has accomplished much more than any adult. He co-founded Sherpa, India's first autonomous EV.

Nasser was ahead of his years since the beginning. He was 1 when the mechanisms of motorised toys fascinated him. At the age of two, he was already unscrewing the toys neatly. By age five, he was reading his father's Java programming books. By seven, he has completed a book on C++.

In 2010, he did online courses on statistics, circuits and electronics and computational neurosciences from Udacity, MIT, and the University of Washington.

But the road to understanding the extraordinary abilities of Nasser was not easy. The real challenges came when he first started going to school. The teachers would often find him distracted and absent-minded. They would not know how to handle him and reprimand him for the smallest mistakes. This would break his confidence and make him sad.

They would ask his parents to not teach him ahead of his class. Everyone around Saad tries to make him fit in the system but his talent and intelligence are far greater. Things got better when in 2008, Ranjita Sinha, a 39-year-old teacher shifted to Bengaluru from China to Saad's school to teach the 2nd standard.

She started talking to Saad and realised his capabilities. She made notes and tried to reach out to the coordinator about this wonder kid. But, she was brushed aside. But she did not stop and convinced the school to give Nasser flexibility and freedom to study at his pace. Sinha started giving Nasser special assignments.

It started to work but at times, Nasser's answer would be so difficult yet original that it would be difficult for the teacher to give marks.

It worked for some time but gradually, the school became boring for Nasser and he started to lose interest. It is when Sinha's relatives introduced him to Intel. They invited him to their Bengaluru officer and a bench of 15-20 highly qualified engineers fired complex questions at him on processors, algorithms and C++. At the time, Nasser was in Class 3. But, he answered all of those questions which stunned the engineers.

Intel was convinced by the boy's intelligence and they stepped in. Saad Nasser then went on to become the co-founder of Ati Motors at the age of 15. Nasser is now 21 years old.