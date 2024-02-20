Meet Indian genius, architect of India's space legacy, he is called 'Father of...

He became the head of India's Department of Space, overseeing both the Space Commission and ISRO.

India has seen several geniuses who contributed to the country's growth in different fields including technology and space. For their achievements, they were also awarded India's civilian awards such as Padma Vibhushan, India's second highest civilian honour. One such person was Satish Dhawan, who successfully led development of Indian space programme. He was one of the pioneers of India’s space journey. The second launch pad of ISRO, Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota, is named after him.

Dhawan was an Indian mathematician and aerospace engineer. He is widely regarded as the father of experimental fluid dynamics research in India. He studied in India and US. Dhawan was also awarded Padma Vibhushan. He took charge of India's space efforts in 1971 after the sudden death of Vikram Sarabhai. Dhawan became the third chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in 1972.

Dhawan also chose APJ Abdul Kalam, Roddam Narasimha, UR Rao and others to lead projects that resulted in the development of Aryabhata, India's first satellite and SLV-3, India’s first launch vehicle. Born in Srinagar, Dhawan completed his PhD from California Institute of Technology in 1951.

Later, he joined the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru as a faculty member. Subsequently, he was appointed its youngest director. Dhawan was one of the most eminent researchers in the field of turbulence and boundary layers. He achieved two PhDs, one in mathematics and the other in aerospace engineering.

