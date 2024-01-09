Meet India's youngest female IAS officer, cleared UPSC exam at 22, she is from...

The youngest female IAS officer cracked the UPSC exam in for first attempt and secured AIR 4. Know her inspiring story here.

UPSC is a dream for many people and they spend years preparing for the civil services exam. Among the lakhs of aspirants who register every year to appear for the exam, only a few can crack the exam. Some take two to three attempts to crack while some give up on their dream and pursue something else. IAS officer Smita Sabharwal is one of those aspirants who cracked the UPSC exam on her first attempt.

IAS Smita Sabharwal was only 22 when she cleared the UPSC exams making her the youngest female IAS officer of India. Sabharwal cracked the exam in 2000 and secured a whopping AIR 4. Born in Darjeeling, West Bengal, Smita is the daughter of a retired Army colonel.

Smita did her schooling at St Ann's. She did her graduation in commerce from St Francis in Hyderabad. She was also the class topper in Class 12. IAS Sabharwal is very popular on social media and she has over 3.35 lakh followers on Twitter.

IAS officer Smita Sabharwal is popularly known as the people's officer. She has been posted in several places in Telangana, including Warangal, Visakhapatnam, Karimnagar, and Chittoor. She is the youngest officer to have been posted at the CM's office.