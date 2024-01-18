Meet India’s most educated man, cracked UPSC exam twice, quit job as IAS officer after few weeks due to…

Headlines

‘Committed to take forward partnership…’: India on Maldives row

Meet man, an Indian, who has more cars than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, his net worth is....

Gujarat: Six students die as boat overturns in lake near Vadodara

'Broke the opening pair that...': Ramiz Raja slams PAK team management for splitting Babar-Rizwan combination

Virat Kohli's spectacular fielding effort finds resemblance with Bumrah's bowling action, ICC shares pic

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

‘Committed to take forward partnership…’: India on Maldives row

Meet man, an Indian, who has more cars than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, his net worth is....

'Broke the opening pair that...': Ramiz Raja slams PAK team management for splitting Babar-Rizwan combination

Best foods to reduce uric acid levels 

10 films Madhuri Dixit rejected, including 6 blockbusters

AI imagines popular female singers as males

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Princess Of Wales Kate Middleton, Hospitalised For Up To Two Weeks After Abdominal Surgery

'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony: Know About Chandrakant Sompura, Man Behind Ram Mandir's Structure

Not Sushmita Sen, but this National Award-winning actress was first choice for Aarya, she rejected due to…

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya trailer: Shahid Kapoor falls in love with robot Kriti, trains her to be perfect bahu

This actor's Bollywood journey is now a case study in UK; it's not Irrfan, Priyanka, Deepika, Shah Rukh, Aishwarya

HomeEducation

Education

Meet India’s most educated man, cracked UPSC exam twice, quit job as IAS officer after few weeks due to…

A man of many talents, Shrikant Jichkar was an accomplished individual. He was a civil servant, philanthropist, lawyer, researcher, doctor, and politician.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 04:47 PM IST

article-main
Shrikant Jichkar
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shrikant Jichkar was an accomplished man with a wealth of skills. He was a politician as well as a civil servant, a researcher, physician, lawyer, journalist, and a philanthropist. He died in a tragic car accident in 2004, leaving behind a legacy of excellence and service, but he also left behind his name permanently etched in the annals of Indian history. 

Shrikant Jichkar belongs to a Marathi family. He was born on September 14, 1954, and is widely regarded by many as India’s most educated person. IAS officer Shrikant Jichkar entered politics after leaving the service. At just 26, he became the youngest member of the Legislative Assembly in India. Notably, Jichkar had earned graduate degree from 20 universities. 

After receiving his MBBS and MD degrees from Nagpur, Shrikant Jichkar went on to earn degrees in public administration, sociology, economics, Sanskrit, history, English literature, philosophy, political science, and ancient Indian history, culture, and archaeology. He also earned degrees in a master's degree in international law, a master's degree in business administration, a doctor of business management, a bachelor's degree in journalism, and doctor of literature in Sanskrit. Shrikant Jichkar was a very bright student and he was awared multiple gold medals for his brilliant academic performances.

Reports state that between 1973 and 1990, Shrikant Jichkar took part in 42 university examinations. He took these exams every summer and winter. Shrikant Jichkar passed the UPSC exam in 1978 and was appointed as a central civil servant in the Indian Police Service cadre. Jichkar resigned from the cadre in 1980 before retaking the UPSC exam to become an IAS officer. Just a few weeks after joining the IAS, Jichkar fought the election and won as MLA. He decided to quit his job as IAS officer and was named a minister.

On June 2, 2004, near Kondhali, approximately 50 kilometres from Nagpur, Shrikant Jichkar, then 49-year-old, lost his life in a car accident. Serving as the Minister of State in the Maharashtra government, Shrikanth was a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from 1980 to 1985 and the Maharashtra Legislative Council from 1986 to 1992. In 1992–1998 he served as a Rajya Sabha MP too. Shrikant Jichkar established Sàndipani School in Nagpur in 1992.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Pakistan military conducts retaliatory strikes against Iran: Reports

School teacher grooves to 'Keejo Kesari Ke Laal' bhajan with students, viral video wins internet

Watch: India's pioneer in the NBA, 'Giant' Satnam Singh transforms into a chokeslam artist

Baking soda vs baking powder: Know difference

Meet Sumit Nagal, 26-year-old tennis player shining at Australian Open, leaves star player…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE