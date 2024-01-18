Meet India’s most educated man, cracked UPSC exam twice, quit job as IAS officer after few weeks due to…

A man of many talents, Shrikant Jichkar was an accomplished individual. He was a civil servant, philanthropist, lawyer, researcher, doctor, and politician.

Shrikant Jichkar was an accomplished man with a wealth of skills. He was a politician as well as a civil servant, a researcher, physician, lawyer, journalist, and a philanthropist. He died in a tragic car accident in 2004, leaving behind a legacy of excellence and service, but he also left behind his name permanently etched in the annals of Indian history.

Shrikant Jichkar belongs to a Marathi family. He was born on September 14, 1954, and is widely regarded by many as India’s most educated person. IAS officer Shrikant Jichkar entered politics after leaving the service. At just 26, he became the youngest member of the Legislative Assembly in India. Notably, Jichkar had earned graduate degree from 20 universities.

After receiving his MBBS and MD degrees from Nagpur, Shrikant Jichkar went on to earn degrees in public administration, sociology, economics, Sanskrit, history, English literature, philosophy, political science, and ancient Indian history, culture, and archaeology. He also earned degrees in a master's degree in international law, a master's degree in business administration, a doctor of business management, a bachelor's degree in journalism, and doctor of literature in Sanskrit. Shrikant Jichkar was a very bright student and he was awared multiple gold medals for his brilliant academic performances.

Reports state that between 1973 and 1990, Shrikant Jichkar took part in 42 university examinations. He took these exams every summer and winter. Shrikant Jichkar passed the UPSC exam in 1978 and was appointed as a central civil servant in the Indian Police Service cadre. Jichkar resigned from the cadre in 1980 before retaking the UPSC exam to become an IAS officer. Just a few weeks after joining the IAS, Jichkar fought the election and won as MLA. He decided to quit his job as IAS officer and was named a minister.

On June 2, 2004, near Kondhali, approximately 50 kilometres from Nagpur, Shrikant Jichkar, then 49-year-old, lost his life in a car accident. Serving as the Minister of State in the Maharashtra government, Shrikanth was a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from 1980 to 1985 and the Maharashtra Legislative Council from 1986 to 1992. In 1992–1998 he served as a Rajya Sabha MP too. Shrikant Jichkar established Sàndipani School in Nagpur in 1992.