Meet IIT graduate Indian genius, claims to solve 161-year old match problem, left job as teacher to…

Indian genius Kumar Eswaran is an IIT Kanpur, Ohio University and IIT Delhi alumnus. He completed his PhD in June 1973 and started working in the R&D division of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

Kumar Eswaran is an IIT graduate Indian genius who is currently leading a Hyderabad-based AI startup. An inspiration to many, Kumar Eswaran is one of the oldest startup CEOs in the world and his inspirational story has been shared by Times of India. Kumar Eswaran is an Indian genius who came to limelight after he claimed to solve a 161-year old math problem that was declared as the Millennium Prize problem two decades ago. With many achievements under his belt, Kumar Eswaran has a CV that can leave any tech whizz impressed. He is now 77-years-old and leading a Hyderabad based AI company called Alpes AI as CEO.

Indian genius Kumar Eswaran is an IIT Kanpur, Ohio University and IIT Delhi alumnus. He completed his PhD in June 1973 and started working in the R&D division of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) as additional general manager. He left the organisation in 1999 and started working as a professor in Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology (SNIST).

After working as professor for more than decade, Kumar is the CEO of Altech Power and Energy Systems Private Limited (ALPES). The AI firm provides solutions in the field of advanced computing techniques, power plant engineering, monitoring, and system modelling.

As mentioned by Times of India, Kumar Eswaran doesn’t believe his age is a remarkable factoid in the startup world. “"Ageing has nothing to do with the ability to deal with technology, maths, and science. More we work our brain, more it remains sharp.” Kumar said to TOI.