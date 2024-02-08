Twitter
Headlines

Bollywood’s most successful director has 17 hits, first hit franchise; not Yash Chopra, Rohit Shetty, Bhansali, Hirani

Propose Day 2024: WhatsApp messages, wishes to share with your beloved

Meet man, son of poor immigrants who got job at Facebook at 23, was fired in 1 year, built Rs 664 crore firm in few days

Meet IFS officer who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, her AIR was…

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Balochistan blasts on eve of Pakistan elections

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Propose Day 2024: From Jaane Tu Ya Jaane to Jannat, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposals

Sunny Deol breaks silence on rumours of Gadar 3 and Border 2: 'It has been...'

Rs 240 crore Airbus to Rs 451 crore necklace: Things Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani give as gifts

Meet man who owns private jets, over 300 luxury cars, private army

Teams to play most ODI matches

10 superfoods to fulfil your vitamin A needs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bobby Deol performs viral Jamal Kudu step, Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol pose together at their niece's wedding

In pics: Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra celebrate 100 days of 12th Fail in theaters with real life IPS Manoj Sharma

Rose Day 2024: Bollywood actresses in outfits inspired by queen of flowers

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Sunny Deol breaks silence on rumours of Gadar 3 and Border 2: 'It has been...'

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Actress Neha Singh is making waves in Indian entertainment industry

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IFS officer who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, her AIR was…

Muskan Jindal who hails from Solan, Himachal Pradesh, not only made her hometown proud after clearing her UPSC exam in the very first attempt but also secured a remarkable All India Rank 87 in 2019. With this unwavering commitment, she now holds the prestigious position of an IFS officer.

article-main

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 06:03 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Thousands of people in India appear for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam every year. However, the percentage of students clearing one of India's toughest exams in the first attempt stands less. While many students find difficulty in clearing the exam even in their third, and fourth attempts, some students manage to crack it on the first attempt itself and fulfil their dream of becoming IFS, IPS, and IAS officers. Muskan Jindal who hails from Solan, Himachal Pradesh, not only made her hometown proud after clearing her UPSC exam in the very first attempt but also secured a remarkable All India Rank 87 in 2019. With this unwavering commitment, she now holds the prestigious position of an IFS officer.

Since childhood, Muskan has always been a bright student who has aspired to join the civil services. She was a topper in school, as well as in college. She proved her academic excellence when she aced her 10th grade by securing a perfect 10 CGPA, and her stunning achievement continued when she earned an incredible 96% in her 12th grade.

Later, she decided to further her education by enrolling in B. Com (Hons) at SD College, Punjab University in Chandigarh. Here too, her performance shone as she secured fifth rank in her graduation.

Muskan has always been a consistent reader of newspapers. However, ever since she started her UPSC preparations, she started paying more attention and interest towards reading newspapers. She heavily relied on online compilation to keep herself aware of current affairs.

During her preparation, she also lessened her phone and social media usage. She emphasises the importance of self-control and using the phone only when necessary.

Muskan suggests that being consistent is the key to cracking the UPSC exam. Keeping your motivation levels high every day is vital to stay committed to your studies. Despite its difficulty, sticking to a study routine is a necessity, not an option.

She stressed the importance of practice for answering the papers. She firmly believes that being honest and balanced in your approach during the interview is important and by keeping these essential tips in mind, one too can ace it on their first try.

During an interview, Muskan revealed her study plan by saying that she took online and offline guidance from some institutes while prioritising self-study. She made sure to study at least 7 to 8 hours daily. Her advice to other candidates includes remaining focused and consistent throughout the preparation process.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kiran Rao denies commenting on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's films, asks him to talk 'man to man' with Aamir Khan: 'I wish...'

Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur bless with a baby boy, couple says 'we are bursting with joy'

Aamir Khan says he is ready to work again, wants to do 'age-appropriate' romantic films: 'Can't become an...'

Man turns heads by purchasing foldable house for Rs 21 lakh from Amazon, details here

Migrant worker from Punjab shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Bobby Deol performs viral Jamal Kudu step, Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol pose together at their niece's wedding

In pics: Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra celebrate 100 days of 12th Fail in theaters with real life IPS Manoj Sharma

Rose Day 2024: Bollywood actresses in outfits inspired by queen of flowers

Propose Day 2024: From Jaane Tu Ya Jaane to Jannat, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposals

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE