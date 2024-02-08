Meet IFS officer who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, her AIR was…

Thousands of people in India appear for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam every year. However, the percentage of students clearing one of India's toughest exams in the first attempt stands less. While many students find difficulty in clearing the exam even in their third, and fourth attempts, some students manage to crack it on the first attempt itself and fulfil their dream of becoming IFS, IPS, and IAS officers. Muskan Jindal who hails from Solan, Himachal Pradesh, not only made her hometown proud after clearing her UPSC exam in the very first attempt but also secured a remarkable All India Rank 87 in 2019. With this unwavering commitment, she now holds the prestigious position of an IFS officer.

Since childhood, Muskan has always been a bright student who has aspired to join the civil services. She was a topper in school, as well as in college. She proved her academic excellence when she aced her 10th grade by securing a perfect 10 CGPA, and her stunning achievement continued when she earned an incredible 96% in her 12th grade.

Later, she decided to further her education by enrolling in B. Com (Hons) at SD College, Punjab University in Chandigarh. Here too, her performance shone as she secured fifth rank in her graduation.

Muskan has always been a consistent reader of newspapers. However, ever since she started her UPSC preparations, she started paying more attention and interest towards reading newspapers. She heavily relied on online compilation to keep herself aware of current affairs.

During her preparation, she also lessened her phone and social media usage. She emphasises the importance of self-control and using the phone only when necessary.

Muskan suggests that being consistent is the key to cracking the UPSC exam. Keeping your motivation levels high every day is vital to stay committed to your studies. Despite its difficulty, sticking to a study routine is a necessity, not an option.

She stressed the importance of practice for answering the papers. She firmly believes that being honest and balanced in your approach during the interview is important and by keeping these essential tips in mind, one too can ace it on their first try.

During an interview, Muskan revealed her study plan by saying that she took online and offline guidance from some institutes while prioritising self-study. She made sure to study at least 7 to 8 hours daily. Her advice to other candidates includes remaining focused and consistent throughout the preparation process.