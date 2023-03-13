Meet IAS officer Tina Dabi’s mother Himali Dabi, who cleared UPSC to become IES officer, was a college topper

Tina Dabi's mother was once an IES officer

2016 UPSC exam topper Tina Dabi is without doubt one of the most popular IAS officers of India. Tina Dabi gained instant recognition after topping the UPSC exam and she is now the inspiration of millions of IAS aspirants across the country. Tina Dabi is currently posted as District Collector & Magistrate, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Last year, Tina Dabi married Pradeep Gawande, a doctor-turned-IAS officer. Though much is known about Tina Dabi, not many people know about her mother Himani Kamble. In this article, we will talk about Tina Dabi’s mother Himani Kamble and the sacrifices she has made for the success of her daughters Tina Dabi and Ria Dabi, who is also an IAS officer.

Tina Dabi’s mother Himali Dabi had also cleared UPSC exam and was once an Indian Engineering Services officer. Himali Dabi took voluntary retirement in order to help Tina Dabi achieve her goal of becoming an IAS officer. "It's not easy to prepare for this exam. It is very tough," is what Tina Dabi's mother Himali once said in an interview. Tina Dabi repaid the faith which her mother put in her by topping the UPSC exam and becoming an IAS officer.

Tina Dabi’s mother was also a topper of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology Bhopal.