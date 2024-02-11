Twitter
Meet farmer's son, who lacked basic ammenities, failed JEE in first attempt then got into IIT...

Biplab's love of electronics and his childhood dream of becoming an engineer drove him to experiment with electronic devices, even though he wasn't sure how to get there.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

When Biplab Singha learned that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) was the entry point to esteemed engineering colleges around the country, her adventure officially began. He came to this realisation when he was still in school, and it made him want to get into an IIT even more. His commitment was evident from the beginning, as he studied hard for his Class 10 exams in 2019 and received an exceptional 93.57 percent, with a perfect score of 100 in mathematics. In addition to providing his family with endless happiness, this outstanding accomplishment earned him scholarships.

Growing up in a small West Bengali village, Biplab and his brother were the first in their family to attend school, coming from a background where formal education was foreign. Biplab was raised in a modest home without access to basic utilities like gas or electricity until she was in her early school years. Her parents were farmers. Notwithstanding these obstacles, Biplab was adamant that education was the key to overcoming his situation and securing a better future.

Biplab's love of electronics and his childhood dream of becoming an engineer drove him to experiment with electronic devices, even though he wasn't sure how to get there. But his academic achievement—especially his success in Class 10—was crucial. Driven by his renewed resolve, he aimed for IIT, consulting his instructors and setting out on a scientific expedition.

Getting around JEE Advanced's complexity became a difficult task that required a lot of resources and unwavering dedication. Unfazed by the intimidating obstacles of costly coaching and financial limitations, Biplab dove headfirst into preparation, feeling at first overpowered but unwavering in his goal. His narrative perfectly captures the spirit of overcoming challenges to realise one's goals.

The start of the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown that followed presented additional challenges, especially with regard to gaining access to internet resources that were crucial for his IIT preparations. It seemed impossible for him to live without a smartphone or internet access, but then his teacher stepped in, gave him one, and opened his eyes to the world of online education. By using websites like YouTube, Biplab broadened his knowledge and added instructional videos to his preparation.

After passing JEE Main, Biplab had disappointments when he moved up to Class 12; most notably, he failed his first attempt at JEE Advanced. Nevertheless, he saw this setback as a chance for improvement and took a year off to sharpen his readiness. Taking advantage of West Bengal's free NEET/JEE training programme, he added to his efforts by participating in test series and receiving free coaching.

