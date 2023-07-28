Headlines

Viral video: Man and massive black bear share heartwarming playtime, just like Mowgli and Baloo; watch

Maharashtra weather update: Light showers in Mumbai; IMD issues yellow alert

Meet Dr Vikas Divyakirti, man who quit IAS to become teacher; internet sensation has millions of followers on...

Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows glimpse of perfect 'girls trip' as she shares dance video from her Bali vacation

Hate speech during UP polls: SC refuses to quash case against Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bro Twitter review: Netizens hail Pawan Kalyan for his 'screen presence', declare Sai Dharam Tej-starrer 'blockbuster'

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

DNA: 'Crime files' of black business of sand in Madhya Pradesh

Eye health: Natural ways to deal with conjunctivitis at home

10 health benefits of cashews

8 Things that will help you stay happy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

DNA: 'Crime files' of black business of sand in Madhya Pradesh

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows glimpse of perfect 'girls trip' as she shares dance video from her Bali vacation

RARKPK Twitter review: Netizens say Ranveer 'scene-stealer', Alia is 'breathtakingly beautiful' in 'perfect family film'

Bro Twitter review: Netizens hail Pawan Kalyan for his 'screen presence', declare Sai Dharam Tej-starrer 'blockbuster'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet Dr Vikas Divyakirti, man who quit IAS to become teacher; internet sensation has millions of followers on...

In 1999, he set up the Drishti IAS coaching centre in Delhi's Mukerjee Nagar.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 01:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Some teachers go above and beyond the call of duty to help their students receive an education that will better prepare them for the future. And one such teacher is Dr Vikas Divyakirti, internet sensation and founder of IAS Centre. Videos of him instructing in his own style consistently get attention on social media, and right now one such clip of Vikas delineating the genuine meaning of true love is going viral like crazy. 

His YouTube channels have more than 10 million and get millions of views daily on his recorded lectures. In his YouTube, He talks about literature, science, philosophy, religion, geopolitics and civil service examinations. 

Dr Vikas Divyakriti, the founder of the Drishti IAS coaching centre, is a popular teacher. He completed his PhD in Hindi literature at Delhi University. He has a great command over the Hindi language. He has completed his MA, M Phil, and PhD in Hindi literature. He started his teaching career at Delhi University.

His parents were both professors of Hindi literature.

In 1996, he cleared his UPSC on his first attempt. He was posted to the Ministry of home affairs. However, within a year, he felt his calling was teaching. Hence, he quit the Indian Administrative Service.

In 1999, he started Drishti IAS classes in Delhi, which is one of the most famous IAS coaching institutes in the country. Several of his students are IAS, IPS, and IFS officers.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s downtime delight: Check candid car selfie with friend in Bali

UPSC success story: Meet Rushali Kler, engineer from Punjab who cracked IAS exam with AIR 492, her inspiration was...

GATE 2024 Notification to release soon at gate.iisc.ac.in, check details

This Indian cricketer used to drive auto, only had Rs 5 for daily food; now has net worth of Rs 91 crores, salary is…

Not Bradman, Smith, Tendulkar, Kohli or Lara, this cricketer has highest batting average in Tests; career ended too soon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE