Meet Dr Vikas Divyakirti, man who quit IAS to become teacher; internet sensation has millions of followers on...

Some teachers go above and beyond the call of duty to help their students receive an education that will better prepare them for the future. And one such teacher is Dr Vikas Divyakirti, internet sensation and founder of IAS Centre. Videos of him instructing in his own style consistently get attention on social media, and right now one such clip of Vikas delineating the genuine meaning of true love is going viral like crazy.

His YouTube channels have more than 10 million and get millions of views daily on his recorded lectures. In his YouTube, He talks about literature, science, philosophy, religion, geopolitics and civil service examinations.

Dr Vikas Divyakriti, the founder of the Drishti IAS coaching centre, is a popular teacher. He completed his PhD in Hindi literature at Delhi University. He has a great command over the Hindi language. He has completed his MA, M Phil, and PhD in Hindi literature. He started his teaching career at Delhi University.

His parents were both professors of Hindi literature.

In 1996, he cleared his UPSC on his first attempt. He was posted to the Ministry of home affairs. However, within a year, he felt his calling was teaching. Hence, he quit the Indian Administrative Service.

In 1999, he started Drishti IAS classes in Delhi, which is one of the most famous IAS coaching institutes in the country. Several of his students are IAS, IPS, and IFS officers.