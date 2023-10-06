Meet Ayushi Jain, engineer-turned-IAS officer who cracked UPSC after multiple attempts, secured AIR...

The road to success teaches one numerous lessons despite the obstacles and difficulties. IAS officer Ayushi Jain was one of these UPSC aspirants who encountered numerous setbacks but ultimately prevailed through all of them by maintaining her focus on success.

IAS, IPS, and IFS recruitment demands a lot of commitment and unwavering faith. One can only pass the UPSC Civil Service Exam, one of India's most difficult tests, after accomplishing this. While millions of eager candidates test their abilities, a small percentage of them succeed and ultimately get a good score.

Who is IAS Ayushi Jain?

Ayushi Jain Gurdhani hails from Madhya Pradesh's Sironj city, which is part of the Vidisha district. This young woman from a tiny town had grand goals. Though she came from a small village, she disproved the notion that it is difficult to accomplish huge goals.

She faces numerous obstacles and hurdles along the way. While her mother is a housewife, Ayushi Jain Gurdhani's father owns a grocery business. Ayushi lives with two younger brothers and sisters in her home in addition to herself.

Since she was a little child, Ayushi has excelled in the classroom. She received 91.2% in the 10th grade and 90.4% in the 12th. Following this, she earned an engineering degree in computer science from Bhopal's Lakshmi Narayan College of Technology with a CGPA of 8.68.

Ayushi Jain Gurdhani spent two years working as a data center administrator in a firm after receiving her B.Tech. She therefore made the decision to concentrate on the UPSC exam in order to obtain a government position. She remained in Delhi for a year after quitting her job and took coaching to prepare for UPSC.

She then made her first try in the UPSC exam in 2017 in which she was unable to even pass the preliminary exam. Ayushi Jain modified her approach after failing at her first effort. As a result, in 2018, she was successful on her second attempt to pass the preliminary exam. She did not, however, pass the mains exam.

After failing twice, she began to feel disappointed, but she did not give up. She switched his optional subject from Math to Anthropology after he passed the Prelims on his third attempt in 2019. The optional subject change affected her preparation and performance.

She developed a fresh plan after taking lessons from her errors in the first two attempts. Her habit of reading newspapers helped her significantly in the UPSC Prelims, Mains, and Interview. In the 2019 UPSC test, she earned AIR 41 and was subsequently appointed an IAS officer.