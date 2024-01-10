Headlines

HomeEducation

Education

Another 12th Fail: Meet man who was set to join ULFA, then cracked UPSC, became IAS officer, AIR was...

This is the story of a 12th fail IAS officer who has emerged as an example of determination and hard work. From a poverty-stricken background, where hunger was a constant companion, he defied odds and challenges.

Shivam Verma

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 07:35 PM IST

Image Source: X/@himantabiswa
The story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, whose life story was showcased in the movie 12th fail, has touched people’s hearts. But today we won’t be talking about the journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. We will look at the story of another IAS officer who failed in class 12th.

The story of Narayan Konwar, a 12th fail IAS officer, has emerged as an example of determination and hardwork. From a poverty-stricken background, where hunger was a constant companion, he defied odds and challenges. 

Konwar was born in Assam’s Morigaon district. His family was very poor and had to struggle for daily bread. His father didn’t earn much and was a teacher. Due to these challenges, it was very hard for Konwar to study. 

Unfortunately, he lost his father at a very young age, which led to him and his mother struggling. Konwar’s mother started working as a daily wage worker and also sold vegetables. 

Konwar told News18, “The place from where I belong, was one of the bases of ULFA. Every day we used to see ULFA members with arms and I too thought of joining the group. Actually one of my classmate had also joined the ULFA.”

From witnessing ULFA members in his hometown to becoming a secretary-level officer in the Assam Secretariat, Konwar's story is one of grit, sacrifice, and the pursuit of education against all odds.

The allure of insurgency loomed, but he chose a different path, graduating locally, earning a postgraduate degree with distinction, and eventually securing the 119th rank in UPSC in 2010.

His journey echoes a tale of hard work, a testament to unwavering determination. In a world where poverty comes in between dreams, Narayan Konwar's journey of becoming a civil servant stands as a remarkable tale. His story resonates as an inspiration for today's youth, urging them to work towards their aspirations against all odds.

