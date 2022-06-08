MBOSE confirms Meghalaya Board 10,12 result date: Check all important details here

MBOSE Meghalaya Board 10, 12 result 2022 soon

Meghalaya Board results for class 10, 12 art stream will release on June 10, 2022, by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tora. Once released candidates will be able to download their Meghalaya board SSLC, and HSSLC result from the official website-- www.mbose.in.

Candidates who appeared for the classes 10, 12 Meghalaya board exam 2022 can check the official notification here.

An official notification has been released on the website of MBOSE stating the Meghalaya Board result for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Stream, 2022 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 10th June 2022 during office hours.

Read: UP government approves 5% hike in fees of private schools