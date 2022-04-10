UP government approves 5% hike in fees of private schools

The Uttar Pradesh Government has approved a 5% increase in fees for the private schools for this academic year 2022-23, as per the media report. UP government has now eased the restrictions for the private schools to prevent an increase in fees for the third successive year on January 7.

As per media reports, the order issued by the additional chief secretary (secondary education) Aradhna Shukla said private schools can hike their fees from the academic session 2022-23.

The order reads that the schools can increase the fees by 5 per cent. The fee structure of the academic session 2019-20 will be kept as the base.

According to HT, the letter has been sent to the district inspectors of schools (DIoSes) along with other secondary education department officials for implementation.

The letter was issued after the Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court asked the UP government on February 16, 2022to file its reply on a petition challenging the government order (GO) prohibiting fees hike in private schools.

The petition was filed in the high court by the Association of Private Schools of UP challenging the UP government’s January 7, 2022 order, prohibiting fees hike in private schools due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The education department has also warned to keep in check the fee hike so that it does not exceed 5% as per norms.