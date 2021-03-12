Maharashtra CET 2020 5 Year LLB course second seat allotment list to be announced soon

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will soon release the LLB five-year programme counselling schedule on its official website. Students who have taken the LLB 5-year entrance examinations can visit the official website to check the complete schedule on cetcelladmissions.mahait.org.

According to the schedule released earlier, students who have appeared for the examinations are required to report to the allotted colleges with the provisional allotment letters from March 13 to 16, 2021.

Other important dates:

March 13 to 17, 2021: Colleges will upload the admitted candidates' status online for the second round of admissions.

March 18, 2021: Law colleges will display the vacant seats from this date onwards. March 19 to 22, 2021: Candidates will be required to fill the college option form online for the institutional level round (ACAP seat).

March 24, 2021: The merit list (institute level round - ACAP sats) and (management quota seats for unaided institutions) will be displayed from 11 am onwards.

March 25 to 27, 2021: Law Colleges can admit candidates according to the Merit list and Generate Provisional Admission Letter.

March 26 to 30, 2021: The colleges can upload the admitted Students 'Status online through their login. and download the Admission Status Report.

March 31, 2021: The Cut -off Date for Admission to LLB-5 Yrs 2020

April 9, 2021: Colleges will generate online reports and submit them to DHE and ARA.