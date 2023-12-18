KSET 2023: Karnataka State Eligibility Test registration window reopens today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KSET 2023 registration: KSET originally scheduled for November 26, 2023, has been rescheduled to take place on December 31, 2023.

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to reopen registration for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2023 on December 18, 2023. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. The last date to apply is December 19, 2023, at 4:00 PM.

The KSET exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on November 26, 2023. However, KSET has been now rescheduled and will be held on December 31, 2023.

For general, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIA, IIIB, and other state candidates, the examination fee is Rs 1000; for Cat-I, SC, ST, PWD, and transgender candidates, the fee is Rs 700. The KSET 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on December 31.

KSET 2023 registration: How to apply