Karnataka KCET 2022 Counselling Result to release after 2 pm TODAY at kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA is all set to announce the UGCET or KCET 2022 first round of counselling seat allotment results today. KEA will be releasing the results for the Engineering, Agriculture, and other allied courses on the official website - www.kea.kar.nic.in.

All the candidates who got themselves registered and appeared for KCET counselling will be able to check seat allotment results after 2 pm today.

KCET 2022 Counselling Result: Websites to check

www.kea.kar.nic.in

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

As soon as the seat allotment result is released, the exercise of options will begin today at 6 pm. Candidates should make sure to fill in the choices by October 30 by 4 pm.

The candidates will have to pay a registration fee and download their admission orders depending upon the choices between October 29 and November 2, 2022.

The admission of all the students will be confirmed after all the eligibility criteria and regulations are fulfilled. After 2 pm, once the results are released, the steps to download and direct link to check will also be updated.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for more updates.