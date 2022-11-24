JNUEE 2022 Application correction window ends today at jnuexams.nta.ac.in, some important points to remember

To make the changes candidates should visit the official website and click on the JNUEE 2022 application form correction link on the homepage.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to close the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2022 application form correction process today - November 24, 2022. If candidates want to make changes to the application form, they can do so by visiting the official website of JNUEE - www.jnuexams.nta.ac.in. The correction window will remain open till 11:50 pm today.

To make the changes candidates should visit the official website and click on the JNUEE 2022 application form correction link on the homepage. After this, candidates need to log in using their application number, password, and security code. After successfully logging in, candidates can make the necessary changes in the JNUEE 2022 application form.

JNUEE 2022: Points to remember

While making the corrections in the application form, candidates need to use the updated version of the browser and have a good internet connection.

After the submission of corrections is done, candidates will not be able to reopen the application form and add more corrections. Candidates must check the corrections thoroughly before submission.

Candidates will not be charged an additional fee for making corrections in the details of the application form if there is no change in the category and number of fields of study.

If a candidate changes their category from General to others, candidates will not be eligible to receive a refund.

Candidates must be careful before making any corrections as NTA will not allow further corrections.

In the JNUEE 2022 Application form, changes can only be made in limited fields.