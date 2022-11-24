JEE Main 2023: NTA expected to release exam date soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check details

File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) to announce Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 registration and exam date soon. Candidates will soon be able to register for JEE Main 2023 soon through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. As per various media reports, the JEE Main 2023 is expected to be conducted next year in January and April and the registration process will begin in November. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same.

Candidates who have cleared the class 12/equivalent examination in 2021, 2022 are eligible for JEE Main 2023. There are no age limit criteria for appearing in JEE Main. However, there will be an age criterion which required to be fulfilled.

JEE Main 2023: Reservation details

General-EWS category: 10 percent of seats reserved

OBC-NCL: 27 percent seats

Scheduled Caste (SC): 15 percent

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 7.5 percent

Persons with Disability (PwD): 5 percent.

Also Read: BPSC 67th Prelim Re-Exam 2022 OMR sheet released at bpsc.bih.nic.in: Here's how to check

A total of 23 IITs participate in the JEE Main and JEE Advanced. Approximately, there are a total of 13,000 seats in all IITs, while lakhs of students appear for the JEE exams.

JEE Main Registration 2023: Documents to keep ready

Scanned photograph and signature.

Category certificates (If belonging to reserved category).

Debit card/Internet banking details for JEE Main registration fee 2023 payment.

Photo Identity proof such as Aadhaar, Bank passbook, Ration card copy etc.