IOCL Recruitment 2023: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd invites applications for 106 posts, check age limit, steps to apply

Indian Oil has started the application process for 106 executive posts on a contractual basis. The deadline for the submission is set for March 22, 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website - www.iocl.com.

IOCL Recruitment 2023: Details of the vacancy

A total of 106 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Out of the 106, 96 are for the Level 1 Executive posts and 10 are for the Executive Level L2 posts.

IOCL Recruitment 2023: Age limit

The maximum age of the candidates for executive level 1 posts should be 35 years, and for executive level 2 posts, the maximum age of the candidates should be 45 years.

IOCL Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Candidates can visit the official website - www.iocl.com

Step 2: Now, click on the 'Career' tab

Step 3: Fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload the required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fees

Step 6: Submit the form and print a copy for future use.

Candidates need to take a printout of the application form and attach a recent colour passport-size photograph. Put your signature in the space provided to you, attach self-attested copies of important documents, and sent them on;

The Advertiser, Lodhi Road, New Delhi 110003. Post Box No. 3096, Head Post Office.

The above-mentioned documents should reach the concerned address by April 4, 2023.