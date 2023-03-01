Search icon
KEA KCET 2023 Exam dates announced at kea.kar.nic.in, here's the complete schedule

KEA will conduct the KCET 2023 exam reportedly on May 20 and 21, 2023. The Kannada language exam will be held on May 22, 2023. KCET 2023 Exam will be held in offline mode and will be a computer-based test.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 10:26 AM IST

Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2023 exam date has been announced by the Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA. The KCET or UGCET 2023 exam will be conducted in May 2023. Candidates are still awaiting the official notification for KCET 2023. Meanwhile, candidates can register for KCET 2023 Exam via the official website - www.kea.kar.nic.in. 

KCET Exam Date 2023 

KEA will conduct the KCET 2023 exam reportedly on May 20 and 21, 2023. The Kannada language exam will be held on May 22, 2023. KCET 2023 Exam will be held in offline mode and will be a computer-based test.

KCET 2023 Exam Application Form 

KCET 2023 registration dates are not announced as of now. The detailed notification is expected to release soon. Candidates are advised to keep checking the KEA Karnataka website for the latest updates.

KCET 2023 Karnataka 

KCET 2023 is held for admissions in engineering colleges in Karnataka. Around 198 colleges accept the KCET scores. Candidates who wish to apply for KCET 2023 should have passed the 2nd PUC / class 12 or equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics mandatory subjects. The KCET 2023 application fee for general category candidates is Rs 500. 

In 2022, KCET was held between June 16 to 18. A total of 2,16,559 candidates had applied, out of which 2,10,829 candidates appeared for the test. In 2023, more than 2.5 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam.

