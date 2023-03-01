10 historical facts about Tamil Nadu's Meenakshi Temple dedicated to Hindu goddess Meenakshi, her consort Sundareswarar

File Photo

Visiting Madurai and not making a trip to the Meenakshi Temple is akin to going to Paris and not seeing the Eiffel Tower. It is the most exquisite piece of architecture. Dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, the temple is built on a total area of 14 acres; the entire city is built around the temple. The temple has 10 gopurams. Marvel at the Aayiram Kaal Mandapam or Thousand Pillar Hall which has 985 carved pillars, which depict the Dravidian sculpture.

Sri Meenakshi Amman Temple also has a celestial wedding hall for solemnizing the wedding of the Lord and Goddess.

Here are 10 historical facts about the famous Meenakshi Temple