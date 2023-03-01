10 historical facts about Tamil Nadu's Meenakshi Temple dedicated to Hindu goddess Meenakshi, her consort Sundareswarar

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 01:41 PM IST
Visiting Madurai and not making a trip to the Meenakshi Temple is akin to going to Paris and not seeing the Eiffel Tower. It is the most exquisite piece of architecture. Dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, the temple is built on a total area of 14 acres; the entire city is built around the temple. The temple has 10 gopurams. Marvel at the Aayiram Kaal Mandapam or Thousand Pillar Hall which has 985 carved pillars, which depict the Dravidian sculpture.
Sri Meenakshi Amman Temple also has a celestial wedding hall for solemnizing the wedding of the Lord and Goddess.
Here are 10 historical facts about the famous Meenakshi Temple
- The Meenakshi Temple, also known as Meenakshi Amman Temple, is located in the city of Madurai in Tamil Nadu, India.
- The temple is dedicated to the Hindu goddess Meenakshi, who is believed to be an incarnation of the goddess Parvati.
- The temple is one of the largest and most famous temple complexes in India, covering an area of 14 acres.
- The temple has a rich history that dates back to the 6th century, although the current structure was built in the 16th century by the Nayak dynasty.
- The temple has unique architecture that combines the Dravidian and Vijayanagara styles of architecture.
- The temple has four main entrances, each of which is adorned with intricately carved sculptures and statues.
- The temple has two main shrines, one for Meenakshi and one for her consort, Sundareswarar.
- The temple has a total of 14 gopurams (towering gateways), with the tallest one reaching a height of 52 meters.
- The temple has a large tank called Porthamarai Kulam, which is believed to have healing properties.
- The temple attracts millions of visitors every year, especially during the annual Meenakshi Tirukalyanam festival, which celebrates the marriage of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar.