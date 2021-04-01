Headlines

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Want a government job then here's your big chance - know how

The WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 is being done by West Central Railway to fill up 716 vacant posts in the Kota division.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 01, 2021, 10:41 PM IST

If you are looking for a government job, then here's your big chance to get one. The Indian Railways has invited applications for various positions, and the good news is that Class 10 (matriculation) pass students can apply for these positions. A total of 716 vacancies have been released. 

The notification was released by the West Central Railway to fill up vacancies for Trade Apprentice posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 on or before April 30, 2021.

For applying online, candidates must first get themselves registered on the official website www.apprenticeshipindia.org. After this, they have to apply in proper proforma on www.mponline.gov.in. 

Age Limit

The minimum age limit for candidates to be eligible for the posts is 15 years, while the maximum is 24 years. Relaxation in age limit will be extended as per government rules.

Steps to apply

Go to iforms.mponline.gov.in or click on the Direct Link mentioned above 

Click on the link which reads - 'Not Registered? Create Account'

Enter your details to create your Username and Password

Fill up the required fields in the Profile section

After creating a profile, click on the 'Running Application Forms' link to fill the application form, and click on the payment button to pay the fees

For the payment of unpaid applications or print duplicate receipt, click on the 'My Filled Applications / Receipt' link on Home Page

In case of any queries, candidates can contact the helpline of MPOnline Office at 0755-6720200.

