India Post Recruitment 2022 Delhi: Apply for 29 posts at indiapost.gov.in – Check salary, eligibility

India Post Delhi is inviting applications for 29 Staff Car Driver posts by Direct Recruitment under Mail Motor Service Department. The last date to apply is March 15, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, indiapost.gov.in.

India Post Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade)

No. Of Vacancy: 29

Pay Scale: 19,900 – 63,200/- (Level-2)

India Post Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done Matriculation (10th) from a recognised Board with a valid driving license for Light and Heavy Motor vehicle and three years of experience.

Age Limit: 18 to 27 years

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply in prescribed Application form along with self-attested photocopies of certificates in proof of age, caste, qualification, experience, valid driving license etc. send to The Senior Manager, Mail Motor Service, C-121, Naraina Industrial Area Phase-I, Naraina, New Delhi -110028.

Application Process: Application should be submitted as per format of application enclosed and should be signed by the candidate and accompanied with: Photocopies of following certificates duly attested by Gazetted officer/self-attested. Proof of date of birth, Educational qualification, Driving experience certificate as intimated, SC/ST/OBC/EWS/ESM/etc. certificate issued by a competent authority, Driving License, Technical qualification

Last Date for Application form Submission: March 15, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on experience and skill test.

India Post Recruitment 2022 Notification: indiapost.gov.in