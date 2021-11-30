India Post Recruitment 2021: Apply for 60 Postman, MTS posts in Bihar- Check eligibility, salary here

India Post Recruitment 2021: The Department of Posts, Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Bihar Circle is conducting a recruitment drive for as many as 60 vacancies in the organization, and the detailed notification for the same has been released on the official website of India Post.
Candidates must note that the notification has been released for posts such as Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman, and MTS in the Bihar branch. Interested candidates can check more details regarding the same on the website, indiapost.gov.in.
Candidates who are eligible to apply for the same can do so by sending their application forms and required documents in an offline format. Further details regarding the recruitment such as process, salary and vacancies are mentioned below.
The detailed educational qualifications and sports qualifications of all the posts are mentioned in the official notification of India Post released on the official website, indiapost.gov.in.
Click here for India Post Recruitment 2021 notification
Age limit
Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the above-mentioned posts can fill out their application forms and send them to “The Assistant Director (Recruitment), 5th Floor, Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Bihar Circle, Patna - 800001" on or before 31 December 2021.