India Post Recruitment 2021: Apply for 60 Postman, MTS posts in Bihar- Check eligibility, salary here

India Post Recruitment 2021: The Department of Posts, Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Bihar Circle is conducting a recruitment drive for as many as 60 vacancies in the organization, and the detailed notification for the same has been released on the official website of India Post.

Candidates must note that the notification has been released for posts such as Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman, and MTS in the Bihar branch. Interested candidates can check more details regarding the same on the website, indiapost.gov.in.

Candidates who are eligible to apply for the same can do so by sending their application forms and required documents in an offline format. Further details regarding the recruitment such as process, salary and vacancies are mentioned below.

India Post Bihar Recruitment 2021: Important details

Application commencement date- November 22, 2021

Last date to apply- December 31, 2021

Mode of application- Offline

Location- Patna, Bihar

Bihar Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Postal Assistant- 31 posts

Sorting Assistant- 11 posts

Postman- 5 posts

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)- 13 posts

Total vacancies- 60 posts

India Post Recruitment 2021: Salary details

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100

Postman - Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100

MTS – Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900

India Post Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The detailed educational qualifications and sports qualifications of all the posts are mentioned in the official notification of India Post released on the official website, indiapost.gov.in.

Click here for India Post Recruitment 2021 notification

Age limit

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant post: A candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age.

Postman : A candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age.

A candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age. Multi-Tasking Staff: A candidate must be between 18 to 25 years of age.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Application process

Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the above-mentioned posts can fill out their application forms and send them to “The Assistant Director (Recruitment), 5th Floor, Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Bihar Circle, Patna - 800001" on or before 31 December 2021.