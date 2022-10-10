IIM CAT admit card release to NEET PG seat allotment result: All important academic events to take place in October

Photo: PTI

Big academic events from IIM CAT admit card release to NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result release will take place in the month of October. Here is a list of all important events that students should keep an eye on:

IIM CAT Admit Card 2022

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Bangalore will release the admit card for Common Admission Test (CAT) on October 27. Candidates who have applied to appear for the entrance exam will be able to check and download their CAT admit card 2022 from the official website-- iimcat.ac.in, once released. The CAT 2022 examination is scheduled to be held on November 27.

Official Website: iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2022 Admit Card Download Begins: October 27, 2022

CAT 2022 Exam Date: November 27, 2022

UPSC Mobile Application

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has launched UPSC Android App on Google Play Store for students to be able to avail all the examination and recruitment-related information through mobile.

Note: This mobile application will only help candidates to seek information. Aspirants will not be able to fill out application forms here.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2022

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result on October 19. Eligible candidates will be able to download the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Official Website: mcc.nic.in.

Event: NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Date: October 19

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022

The seat allotment result for NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 will also be released on October 21. Eligible candidates will be able to download the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Official Website: mcc.nic.in.

Event: NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Date: October 21

IIT JAM Registration 2022

The registration process for Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 will be closed tomorrow (October 11) by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. Interested candidates can fill up the IIT JAM application form by visiting the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in.

Official Website: jam.iitg.ac.in.

Event: Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 Registration

JAM 2023 examination: February 12, 2023

JAM 2023 Result: March 22, 2023

