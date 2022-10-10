TS EAMCET Round 2 Counselling 2022 to begin tomorrow at tseamcet.nic.in: All important details here

TS EAMCET Round 2 Counselling 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will commence the second round of the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 counselling tomorrow, October 11 at the official website-- tseamcet.nic.in. The candidates can register for TS EAMCET 2022 phase two counselling on the official website.

TS EAMCET Round 2 Counselling 2022: Details

The second phase of TS EAMCET counselling will be held between October 11 and October 12. The TS EAMCET counselling 2022 round 2 registration includes online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking. Aspirants can make a selection of helpline centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification at the time of slot booking.

The TSCHE will release the TS EAMCET counselling 2022 round 2 provisional allotments of seats on October 16.

TS EAMCET 2022 Round 2 Counselling 2022: How to check

Go to the official website – eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the link that says 'TS EAMCET counselling 2022 registration'

Enter the details as instructed and upload documents

Cross-check the application details and click on submit

Click on the payment link and submit the application fees

Download and take a printout of the TS EAMCET 2022 counselling registration form for further reference.

