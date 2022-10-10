Search icon
TS EAMCET Round 2 Counselling 2022 to begin tomorrow at tseamcet.nic.in: All important details here

TS EAMCET Round 2 Counselling 2022 will start tomorrow at tseamcet.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 04:04 PM IST

TS EAMCET Round 2 Counselling 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will commence the second round of the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 counselling tomorrow, October 11 at the official website-- tseamcet.nic.in. The candidates can register for TS EAMCET 2022 phase two counselling on the official website. 

TS EAMCET Round 2 Counselling 2022: Details 

The second phase of  TS EAMCET counselling will be held between October 11 and October 12. The TS EAMCET counselling 2022 round 2 registration includes online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking. Aspirants can make a selection of helpline centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification at the time of slot booking. 

The TSCHE will release the TS EAMCET counselling 2022 round 2 provisional allotments of seats on October 16.

TS EAMCET 2022 Round 2 Counselling 2022: How to check

  • Go to the official website – eamcet.tsche.ac.in
  • Click on the link that says 'TS EAMCET counselling 2022 registration'
  • Enter the details as instructed and upload documents
  • Cross-check the application details and click on submit
  • Click on the payment link and submit the application fees
  • Download and take a printout of the TS EAMCET 2022 counselling registration form for further reference.

