DUET PG 2022 Admit card to release on this date: How to download hall ticket for Delhi University admission here

DUET PG 2022 admit card is expected to be out by this week at nta.ac.in/DuetExam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 03:39 PM IST

DUET PG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 for Postgraduate (PG) and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmes is scheduled to be conducted on October 17. The DUET 2022 PG, PhD entrance exam will be held on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21.

The admit card for the same is expected to release by this week at the official website-- nta.ac.in/DuetExam. The DUET admit card 2022 will carry all important details like the exam date, venue, candidates' names, etc.

DUET PG 2022 Hall Ticket: How to download

  • Visit the official website- nta.ac.in/duetexam
  • Click on DUET PG 2022 admit card link
  • Enter login credentials- roll number, date of birth
  • DUET PG 2022 hall ticket will appear on the screen
  • Download DUET PG 2022 admit card and take a printout for further reference.

DUET PG 2022: Exam details 

The DUET PG 2022 will be held in a computer-based mode (CBT) for two hours. The paper consists of multiple choice questions (MCQ), the questions will be on analogies, classifications, matching, and comprehensions. There will be a negative marking for each wrong answer, however, the students will be awarded +4 for each correct answer.

For PG admission 2022, 50 per cent of seats are reserved for university students, while the rest seats will be filled up through DUET.

