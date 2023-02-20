Search icon
IIT JAM 2023 Result, answer key, response sheets expected soon on jam.iitg.ac.in, check latest update here

Once released, candidates can download the IIT JAM Result 2023 by visiting the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 12:12 PM IST

File photo

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is likely to release  Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 Answer key and response sheets would be releasing soon. IIT JAM 2023 conducted the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 on February 12, 2023. As per the information bulletin, IIT JAM Result 2023 will be declared on March 22, 2023. Once released, candidates can download the IIT JAM Result 2023 by visiting the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in.

The JAM Exam 2023 was held for a total of seven subjects -Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA) and Physics (PH).

JAM 2023 scores are used for admissions to over 2300 seats by various CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET.

The exam was objective type, with three types of questions: (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. 

IIT JAM 2023 Exam: Important Dates Here 

  • IIT JAM Question Papers: To be released 
  • IIT JAM Answer Key: To be released
  • IIT JAM Result: March 22, 2023 

IIT JAM Result 2023: Steps to Download 

  • Visit the official website jam.iitg.ac.in.
  • Click on the “Download IIT JAM 2023 Result” link
  • Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.
  • Your IIT JAM Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

