Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2023: Manabadi Andhra Pradesh Board 1st year, 2nd year admit card releasing soon on bieap.apcfss.in

Once released, candidates can download the Inter hall tickets from the official websites -bieap.apcfss.in and jnanbhumi.apcfss.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2023: Manabadi Andhra Pradesh Board 1st year, 2nd year admit card releasing soon on bieap.apcfss.in
File photo

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIE AP) is likely to release the Hall Tickets soon for AP Inter Exam 2023. According to the media reports, AP Inter 1st Year Hall tickets and AP Inter 2nd Year Hall tickets will be released in the month of March. Once released, candidates can download the Inter hall tickets from the official websites -bieap.apcfss.in and jnanbhumi.apcfss.in.

"If any college/management denies issuance of Hall Tickets, the students, and parents shall make a complaint to the following Toll-Free Number of State Control Room of the BIEAP from 9 AM to 6 PM on all working days," read the official press release.

BIE AP is scheduled to conduct AP Inter 1st Year Exams from March 15 onwards and will end on April 3, 2023. The AP Inter 2nd Year Exams will begin on March 16, 2023 and will end on April 4, 2023. 

BIE AP INTER ADMIT CARD: Steps to download 

  • Step 1: Visit BIEAP’s official website--bieap.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Click on the AP Inter Admit Card 2023 link.
  • Step 3: Enter all the requirements necessary for the board to verify their credentials.
  • Step 4: Enter your student registration number and school code, as requested.
  • Step 5: Check AP Inter Admit Card 2023 details
  • Step 6: Download and take a printout for future use.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic wedding photos first look: Know what couple wore in marriage ceremony
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of blueberries: From boosting brain function to fighting inflammation and more
Hina Khan looks impeccably hot in white coloured monokini, check pics here
In pics: Bigg Boss 16 fame Soundarya Sharma gives fashion goals in purple dress
Nysa Devgan looks stunningly sexy in black bodycon, poses with Orhan Awatramani and friends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IGNOU January Admission 2023 Registration: Last date today to apply at ignou.ac.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.