AP Inter Hall Ticket 2023: Manabadi Andhra Pradesh Board 1st year, 2nd year admit card releasing soon on bieap.apcfss.in

File photo

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIE AP) is likely to release the Hall Tickets soon for AP Inter Exam 2023. According to the media reports, AP Inter 1st Year Hall tickets and AP Inter 2nd Year Hall tickets will be released in the month of March. Once released, candidates can download the Inter hall tickets from the official websites -bieap.apcfss.in and jnanbhumi.apcfss.in.

"If any college/management denies issuance of Hall Tickets, the students, and parents shall make a complaint to the following Toll-Free Number of State Control Room of the BIEAP from 9 AM to 6 PM on all working days," read the official press release.

BIE AP is scheduled to conduct AP Inter 1st Year Exams from March 15 onwards and will end on April 3, 2023. The AP Inter 2nd Year Exams will begin on March 16, 2023 and will end on April 4, 2023.

BIE AP INTER ADMIT CARD: Steps to download