IIT graduate who took UPSC exam schools billionaire Anand Mahindra, tells that IIT-JEE is…

Twitter
Headlines

Digital agency behind Poonam Pandey's fake death stunt issues statement: 'This is the first time in the history...'

Meet woman, became IPS officer with AIR 165, cleared UPSC again to become IAS officer with AIR...

Meet IIT-JEE topper, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, got Rs 70 lakh job, became IAS officer with AIR 24, he’s now…

Meet man who dropped out of school, then built Rs 5499 crore company, backed by Sachin Tendulkar

Meet drummer Richard Tornetta, who may cost Elon Musk Rs 464000 crore for…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Digital agency behind Poonam Pandey's fake death stunt issues statement: 'This is the first time in the history...'

Meet woman, became IPS officer with AIR 165, cleared UPSC again to become IAS officer with AIR...

Meet IIT-JEE topper, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, got Rs 70 lakh job, became IAS officer with AIR 24, he’s now…

5 bowlers with most 4-wicket hauls in IPL

7 benefits of drinking raisin water

6 zodiac signs with purest heart

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

Digital agency behind Poonam Pandey's fake death stunt issues statement: 'This is the first time in the history...'

After Sandeep Reddy Vanga's dig at Aamir Khan, actor's apology video for objectifying women in films goes viral

This superstar refused to work with Salman Khan after delivering blockbuster, rejected ensemble family drama because…

HomeEducation

Education

IIT graduate who took UPSC exam schools billionaire Anand Mahindra, tells that IIT-JEE is…

The billionaire shared his thoughts on IIT-JEE and how he has been ‘EMPHATICALLY’ told that UPSC is much tougher than the IIT-JEE.

article-main

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 09:19 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IIT graduates are currently leading a few of the biggest companies in the world right now. While many find high paying jobs of IIT graduates fascinating, it is worth noting that securing a seat in an IIT is a very difficult task. To get an admission in an IIT, one has to go through multiple challenges that begin with IIT-JEE. To secure a seat in a desired IIT, one has to secure good AIR in IIT-JEE. Many believe that IIT-JEE is the most difficult exam in India, while a certain section believe that UPSC tops the chart. As per X account The World Ranking, IIT-JEE is the second most difficult exam in the world followed by UPSC. The X post got the attention of Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra who seemed to be unsure about the rankings as per his own discussions with the younger generation. The billionaire shared his thoughts on IIT-JEE and how he has been ‘EMPHATICALLY’ told that UPSC is much tougher than the IIT-JEE.

As per Anand Mahindra’s post, an IIT graduate who has also taken the UPSC exam believes that IIT-JEE is comparatively easier than UPSC. The billionaire revealed that he got the idea to ask about the exams after watching Vikrant Massey’s inspirational movie 12th Fail.
 

 

“After seeing #12thFail I checked around and spoke to a number of young people about the relative difficulty of our entrance exams. One of them was a graduate of IIT who is involved in a business startup but who has also taken the UPSC exam.  He stated EMPHATICALLY that UPSC is much tougher than the IIT JEE. I wonder if this is a commonly held perception, in which case this ranking needs to change!” Anand Mahindra’s X post reads.

Mahindra’s post got the attention of an IPS officer Archit Chandak who is also an IIT Delhi graduate. Replying to Mahindra’s viral post, Chandak stated several reason why UPSC is tougher than IIT-JEE.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Ask questions': Poonam Pandey's husband Sam says 'something isn't right' about her death, co-star claims her body is...

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Big blow to England as star player gives major injury scare, walks off the field

Yashasvi Jaiswal joins elite club with maiden double century, becomes...

Meet teacher's son, who failed UPSC exam thrice, became IAS officer with AIR...

This singer was voted out of reality show, saw failed marriage, removed from films after row with superstar, is now...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE