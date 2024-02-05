IIT graduate who took UPSC exam schools billionaire Anand Mahindra, tells that IIT-JEE is…

IIT graduates are currently leading a few of the biggest companies in the world right now. While many find high paying jobs of IIT graduates fascinating, it is worth noting that securing a seat in an IIT is a very difficult task. To get an admission in an IIT, one has to go through multiple challenges that begin with IIT-JEE. To secure a seat in a desired IIT, one has to secure good AIR in IIT-JEE. Many believe that IIT-JEE is the most difficult exam in India, while a certain section believe that UPSC tops the chart. As per X account The World Ranking, IIT-JEE is the second most difficult exam in the world followed by UPSC. The X post got the attention of Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra who seemed to be unsure about the rankings as per his own discussions with the younger generation. The billionaire shared his thoughts on IIT-JEE and how he has been ‘EMPHATICALLY’ told that UPSC is much tougher than the IIT-JEE.

As per Anand Mahindra’s post, an IIT graduate who has also taken the UPSC exam believes that IIT-JEE is comparatively easier than UPSC. The billionaire revealed that he got the idea to ask about the exams after watching Vikrant Massey’s inspirational movie 12th Fail.



After seeing #12thFail I checked around and spoke to a number of young people about the relative difficulty of our entrance exams.



One of them was a graduate of IIT who is involved in a business startup but who has also taken the UPSC exam.



He stated EMPHATICALLY that UPSC is… https://t.co/NvGTIHWkrz — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 4, 2024

I wonder if this is a commonly held perception, in which case this ranking needs to change!" Anand Mahindra's X post reads.

Mahindra’s post got the attention of an IPS officer Archit Chandak who is also an IIT Delhi graduate. Replying to Mahindra’s viral post, Chandak stated several reason why UPSC is tougher than IIT-JEE.