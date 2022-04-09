IBPS Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced for various posts at ibps.in, check salary, eligibility

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is inviting applications for Software Developer & Programming Assistant posts. The Walk-in-selection process will be from April 21 and 22, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ibps.in

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Software Developer (Front-end and Back-end)

Pay Scale: 61,818/- (Per Month)

Post: Programming Assistant

Pay Scale: 45,879/- (Per Month)

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Software Developer: Candidate must have a full-time B.E./B.Tech/ MCA/M.Sc. (IT)/ M.Sc. (Comp. Science) from a recognised University / Institute and Minimum 3 years Post Qualification Work Experience.

Age Limit: 24 to 35 years

Programming Assistant: Candidate must have done BSc-IT, BCA, BSc Computer Science or equivalent and Minimum 2 years Post Qualification Work Experience.

Age Limit: 22 to 30 years

How to Apply: Interested candidates may appear for Selection Process and should carry original and three sets of self-attested photocopies in support of the candidate’s eligibility and identity at the time of the Selection Process.

Selection Process: The selection process will be based on Short Listing, Online Examination and Personal Interview.

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Walk-in-Selection Process for Software Developer: April 21, 2022 at 09:00 A.M. TO 10:00 A.M.

Walk-in-Selection Process for Programming Assistant: April 22, 2022 at 09:00 A.M. TO 10:00 A.M.

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Notification: ibps.in