BECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 86 posts at becil.com, check salary, how to apply and selection process

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd (BECIL) is inviting applications for 86 posts in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on a contract basis. The last day to apply is April 21, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of BECIL, becil.com.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Medical Record Technician: 34 posts

Salary: Rs.23,550/-

Technical Assistant/ Technician for (Anesthesia / Operation Theatre): 41 posts

Salary: Rs.33,450/

Lab Attendant Gr. II: 3 posts

Salary: Rs.19,900/

Cashier: 6 posts

Salary: Rs.23,550/-

Radiographic Technician Grade-I: 1 post

Salary: Rs.33,450/-

Senior Mechanic (A/C &R): 1 post

Salary: Rs.23,550/-

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Medical Record Technician: 18-30 years

Technical Assistant/ Technician for (Anesthesia / Operation Theatre): 25-35 years

Lab Attendant Gr. II: 18-27 years

Cashier: 21-30 years

Radiographic Technician Grade-I: 21-35 years

Senior Mechanic (A/C &R): 18-40 years

BECIL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply: Candidates are required to apply online through the website becil.com or becilregistration.com only. No other means/mode of application will be accepted. (Before applying for registration candidates are advised to have their Photo, Signature, Birth Certificate/10th Certificate, Caste Certificate scanned images for upload the file size should be not more than 100kb.) If you want to apply for more than one post against the same advertisement, you need to register once only. The fee chargeable will vary according to the number of posts applied for.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Notification: becil.com