IAS Officer Salary, Perks: Here's how much an IAS Officer earns after clearing UPSC

It is very difficult to crack the Union Public Services (UPSC) Exam and become an IAS officer and based on the candidates' rank in the UPSC exam, the post of IAS, IPS, IES, or IFS officer is made available. Lakhs of students appear in the UPSC exam but only a few 100 can crack it.

Today, we will tell you how much salary IAS officers get after they successfully crack the UPSC Exam and what are their roles.

IAS (Indian Administrative Services)

After cracking UPSC, through the Indian Administrative Service i.e. IAS, the selected officers get a chance to work in India's bureaucratic system. Notably, IAS officers work at several different ministries, departments of administration. The senior-most position for an IAS officer is that of cabinet secretary.

How much salary does an IAS officer earn?

Candidates who clear the UPSC exam and become an IAS officer in India not only get a good salary but also enjoy various perks. According to the 7th Pay Commission, the basic salary of an IAS officer is Rs 56,100.

In addition to the salary, an IAS officer is also given several other allowances, including Travel Allowance and Dearness Allowance. Reports state that the total salary of an IAS officer is more than Rs 1 lakh per month.

Notably, if an IAS officer reaches the rank of cabinet secretary, the senior-most position, then their salary reaches Rs 2,50,000 per month. The officer deputed as cabinet secretary gets the highest salary.