US opposes UN resolution demanding immediate ceasefire in Gaza amid rising tensions

US Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood told reporters ahead of Wednesday's monthly Mideast meeting that "another resolution is not necessarily going to change anything on the ground".

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 30, 2024, 07:23 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

US opposes UN resolution demanding immediate ceasefire in Gaza amid rising tensions
The United States said on Wednesday a proposed UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a halt to Israel's military operation in the southern city of Rafah "is not going to be helpful". Algeria, the Arab representative on the council, circulated the draft resolution on Tuesday evening to its 15 members after emergency council consultations on the escalating Israeli operation in Rafah.

US Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood told reporters ahead of Wednesday's monthly Mideast meeting that "another resolution is not necessarily going to change anything on the ground".

He said the US is focused on getting an agreement on a temporary pause in the fighting and the release of some 125 hostages taken during Hamas' October 7 invasion of southern Israel and then working on a long-term end to the seven-month war.

Majed Bamya, the Palestinian deputy ambassador, told the council meeting that adopting the resolution would be an important step "to force Israel to halt its military offensive and to withdraw its occupation forces, and to ensure an immediate ceasefire".

Algeria's UN Ambassador Amar Bendjama circulated the resolution as Israel pushed ahead with its military operation in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from Israel's Gaza offensive. Most have now fled, but the UN says no place in Gaza is safe, and humanitarian conditions are dire.

The draft resolution demands compliance with previous council resolutions that call for the opening of all border crossings and humanitarian access to Gaza's 2.3 million people who need food and other aid.

The draft resolution, obtained on Tuesday evening by The Associated Press, also demands that all parties respect the ceasefire and calls for the release of all hostages.

Some diplomats said they hoped for a quick vote, even as early as Wednesday, but the US opposition leaves the resolution's future in doubt. "It is our hope that it can be done as quickly as possible because life is in the balance," Chinese Ambassador Fu Cong told reporters after Tuesday's meeting.

The United States has vetoed multiple resolutions demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, although it abstained on a call for a temporary cessation during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The draft also demands compliance with previous Security Council resolutions that call for the opening of all border crossings and humanitarian access to Gaza's 2.3 million people who desperately need food and other aid.

The proposed resolution says that "the catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip constitutes a threat to regional and international peace and security".

It expresses grave concern at "famine spreading throughout the Gaza Strip" and the suffering of Palestinians who took refuge in Rafah.
The resolution would demand that Israel ''immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in Rafah".

The draft condemns what it calls "the indiscriminate targeting of civilians, including women and children, and civilian infrastructure" and reiterates the council's demand for all parties to comply with international law requiring the protection of civilians.

