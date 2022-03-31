UPSC Recruitment 2022: Last day TODAY to apply for 45 posts - Check direct link, eligibility criteria, application fee

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for the posts of System Analyst, Assistant Editor (Telugu), Photographic Officer, Scientist 'B' (Toxicology), among others. Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website of UPSC - upsconline.nic.in. The last date to submit the online application is today i.e. March 31, 2022.

The last date for printing a completely submitted online application is April 1, 2022. A total of 45 posts will be filled under this recruitment drive.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Assistant Editor (Telugu): 01

Photographic Officer: 01

Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology): 01

Technical Officer (Public Health Engineering): 04

Driller-in-Charge in Central Ground Water Board: 03

Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mechanical): 23

Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics): 01

System Analyst: 06

Senior Lecturer (General Medicine): 01

Senior Lecturer (General Surgery): 01

Senior Lecturer(Tuberculosis & Respiratory Diseases): 01

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Assistant Editor (Telegu)

(i) Degree from a recognised university

(ii) Degree or Diploma in Librarianship from a recognised university or institution.

Experience?

(i) About five years' practical experience in a reliable capacity in a library of standing.

(ii) Command over the Telugu language.

Check the eligibility criteria for all the other above-mentioned posts through THIS link.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 25 - The candidates can make the payment by sending money to any SBI branch/using a facility of the SBI or by utilising a visa/master credit/debit card.

SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates from all communities will be exempted from paying the fees.

No "fee exemption" is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates.