Haryana Board releases date sheet for class 10 and 12 exams, check full schedule here

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), on Sunday (March 28) released the date sheet for Class 10 and 12 examinations on their official website bseh.org.in. The class 12 exams will commence from April 20, 2021 and will continue till May 17, 2021. The class 10 exams will begin on April 22 and will end on May 12, 2021.

The practical examinations for both class 10 and 12 students are scheduled to be held from April 5-10. You can now download the date sheet from Class 10 and 12 from the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Here is a direct link of the date sheet for class 10 and 12.

BSEH Date sheet for Class 12 examinations

April 20, 2021- Hindi (Core/Elective)(English Special for Foreign Students in Lieu of Hindi Core)

April 23, 2021- Physics / Economics

April 24, 2021- Fine Arts (All Options)

April 27, 2021- Mathematics

April 29, 2021- Physical Education

April 30, 2021- Home Science

May 1, 2021- English ( Core/Elective)

May 3, 2021- Military Science / Dance (All Options)

May 4, 2021- Punjabi

May 5, 2021- Chemistry / Accountancy / Public Administration

May 6, 2021- Geography

May 7, 2021- Computer Science / ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services)(For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only)

May 8, 2021- History / Biology

May 10, 2021- Agriculture/ Psychology

May 11, 2021- Sanskrit / Urdu/ Bio-Technology

May 12, 2021- Political Science

May 13, 2021- Music Hindustani (All Options) / Philosophy / Business Studies

May 15, 2021- Sociology / Entrepreneurship

May 17, 2021- Retail/Security/Automobile / IT&ITES / Patient Care Assistant / Physical Education & Sports / Beauty & Wellness / Office Secretary ship and Stenography in Hindi/English/Travel Tourism & Hospitality/Agriculture Paddy Farming/Media Animation/Banking and Finance Services/Banking and Insurance Services/Vision Technician/Apparel Fashion Design

BSEH Date sheet for class 10 examinations

April 22, 2021- Social Science

April 26, 2021- Hindi

April 28, 2021- English

May 3, 2021- Mathematics

May 7, 2021- SciencesrydMay 10, 2021- Physical & Health Education/ Sanskrit/ Urdu /Drawing/ Agriculture/ Computer Science/Home Science/Music Hindustani (All Option)/ Animal Husbandry/ Dance (All Option)

May 11, 2021- Retail/Security/Automobile/IT/ITES/ Beauty & Wellness/ Physical Education & Sports/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Travel Tourism Hospitality/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Banking and Finance Services/Banking and Insurance Services / Multi Skill Foundation Course

May 12, 2021- Punjabi / IT/ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services) (For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only)

Since the exams are being conducted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, schools have issued certain guidelines for students and parents.

-Candidates can carry their personal water bottle.

-All the candidates will carry their own hand sanitizer in transparent bottle, cover their mouth and nose with mask/cloth & follow physical distance norms.

-Parents will guide their ward (s) about precautions to be taken by them to avoid spread of Covid-19.

-Parents will ensure that their ward is not sick.