Meet Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who replaces him on rich list with Rs 47,650 crore net worth

Rekha Jhunjhunwala replaces Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in Forbes list of richest Indians

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala entered the Forbes India Rich List 2022, months after the death of the veteran stock market investor. Rekha took her husband as the 30th richest person in India, as per the annual list of the country’s billionaires.

59 years old Rekha Jhunjhunwala has a net worth of Rs 47,650.76 crore (USD 5.9 billion). Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as the “Big Bull” of the Indian stock market, died of cardiac arrest on August 14. He was 62. Titan, Metro Brands and Star Health and Allied Insurance Company are among Rekha's top shares.

Rakesh Jhujhunwala increased his net assets from Rs 5,000 to USD 5.5 billion in 37 years through the stock market. Rakesh ranked as the 36th richest person in India as per Forbe's 2021 list of billionaires. Last year, he moved 18 spots to rank 36. And this year, his wife has moved up by six spots.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away around a week after his venture - low cost-carrier Akasa Air - commenced operations. Rekha and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala have three children: daughter Nishtha and twin sons Aryaman and Aryaveer.