Empowering the next 2 crore Bharat kids- Vidyakul’s e-learning revolution

Vidyakul is Bharat's first, affordable, vernacular e-learning app, that is changing the destiny of Bharat’s kids.

In an ideal world, primary education would be universal and all children would be able to attend school regardless of their parents' ability or financial circumstances. But the world is not ideal. And circumstances are never linear.

Meet Tarun Saini, Co-founder and CEO of Vidyakul, India’s only e-learning platform levelling the playing field for Bharat’s kids. Tarun’s background spans rural Haryana to the corridors of Australian education. A social changemaker, and hustler, Tarun was born into a farming family in Haryana. His school years involved a daily journey of 40 kilometres to study in the nearest town, Ambala. From a small village in Australia and now back to his roots in Bharat, Tarun has closely seen the realities of both worlds and is now putting his decade of learning to use, at Vidyakul.



The idea behind Vidyakul/ Inception of Vidyakul

During his time in Australia, Tarun saw how the government pushed private players to enter the e-learning market to provide education in remote areas. This is when Tarun pioneered a company providing an affordable e-learning system that impacted more than 15,000 individuals. This experience broadened his perspective on online education and the transformative power it held.



Between the 11 years of Tarun’s going to Australia and coming back, he saw metros had become the progressive face of India, but real ‘Bharat’ still hadn’t come face-to-face with real opportunities. He also saw his venturing out of his village also encouraged a lot of young kids to move to Australia/Canada. He then recognized the power of educating one child, knowing that it can transform both a family and an entire village. It was at this point Tarun set up his core life philosophy and the cornerstone of Vidyakul, #HargharVidya.

Vidyakul- Vision, Mission and Product

Vidyakul is Bharat's first, affordable, vernacular e-learning app, that is changing the destiny of Bharat’s kids. Founded in 2019, it operates on three pillars viz vernacular, affordability and impact. The company is on its mission to rewrite the lives of children from low-income families by offering education in their native language at affordable prices. With a ticket size of as low as Rs 200/month, Vidyakul is catering to the students of Bharat, who have the potential and are waiting for a single breakthrough in life.

At present, the platform has 3 Stateboard (UP, Bihar, Gujarat) Class 9-12th) courses and video lectures. On the app, students get access to video lessons, handwritten notes (in PDFs), ebooks, mock tests, sample question papers, daily quizzes, etc. They can work on their problem areas improve scores and get detailed scorecards of their subject-wise performance. Students can also get their doubts solved in real-time in a classroom-like environment through their AI bot - Drona. Vidyakul is also the first e-learning app to introduce virtual labs.

Impact and Empowerment: Vidyakul's Influence

In the last year, Vidyakul enabled 21 Bihar district toppers. In Gujarat alone, Vidyakul helped 95% of state board students between class 9-12 students clear their exams. In UP, Bihar and Gujarat, top 7 students in state board exams have studied from Vidyakul. For multiple students in Bharat including village girls, who want to study, go to school and live a different life than other girls in the village, Vidyakul has added wings to their dreams. Vidyakul has almost 45% girls on the platform.

The company provides free education to more than 5 million subscribers through their Youtube channel and plans to reach 1 million students on the app by early 2024. They have impacted 5 million families through their revolutionary ‘Bharat Padhao Sankalp’.

Road Ahead

Vidyakul's story is more than just a business success; it's a testament to achieving profitability with impact. In 2022, Vidyakul achieved a significant milestone by closing a pre-Series A funding round, securing INR 12 crore in investments from various entities. Its revenue and profit numbers underscored the belief that for-profit businesses, too, could create a lasting impact in the lives of children from lower-income backgrounds.