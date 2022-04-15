Search icon
DTC Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced at at dtc.nic.in, check eligibility, steps to apply

A total of 357 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to submit the application for these posts is May 4, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 15, 2022, 05:25 PM IST

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has invited applications from candidates for various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same via the official website of DTC - www.dtc.delhi.gov.in. A total of 357 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date of application for these posts is May 4, 2022.

DTC Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy 

Assistant Foreman (Repair and Maintenance): 112 Posts 
Assistant Fitter (Repair and Maintenance): 175 Posts 
Assistant Electrician (Repair and Maintenance): 70 Posts 

DTC Recruitment 2022: Important dates to remember 

Start Date of Application: April 18, 2022
Last Date of Application: May 4, 2022 
Date of determining the eligibility of the applicant: May 4, 2022, up to 05:00 pm 

DTC Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of DTC - www.dtc.delhi.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Apply online for the post of DTC Contractual Driver only for Ladies' and then on 'APPLY FOR CONTRACTUAL DRIVER POST'

Step 3: If you are new, Register yourself 

Step 4: Fill in the required details 

Step 5: Click on submit 

Step 6: Download the form 

Step 7: Take a printout for future use 

If selected, the female candidates will go through 2 months of training in driving and a DTC competency exam. 

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the marks secured by candidates as per merit. More information regarding the recruitment drive is available on the official website.

