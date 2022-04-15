DTC Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced at at dtc.nic.in, check eligibility, steps to apply

DTC Recruitment 2022, DTC Recruitment drive, DTC application form, DTC

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has invited applications from candidates for various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same via the official website of DTC - www.dtc.delhi.gov.in. A total of 357 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date of application for these posts is May 4, 2022.

DTC Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Assistant Foreman (Repair and Maintenance): 112 Posts

Assistant Fitter (Repair and Maintenance): 175 Posts

Assistant Electrician (Repair and Maintenance): 70 Posts

DTC Recruitment 2022: Important dates to remember

Start Date of Application: April 18, 2022

Last Date of Application: May 4, 2022

Date of determining the eligibility of the applicant: May 4, 2022, up to 05:00 pm

DTC Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of DTC - www.dtc.delhi.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Apply online for the post of DTC Contractual Driver only for Ladies' and then on 'APPLY FOR CONTRACTUAL DRIVER POST'

Step 3: If you are new, Register yourself

Step 4: Fill in the required details

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Download the form

Step 7: Take a printout for future use

If selected, the female candidates will go through 2 months of training in driving and a DTC competency exam.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the marks secured by candidates as per merit. More information regarding the recruitment drive is available on the official website.