NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced, check direct link to apply

NPCIL, the Nuclear Power Corporation, has invited applications for the posts of Executive Trainees in Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation, and Civil disciplines.

Interested candidates can apply for the same at NPCIL's official website - www.npcil.careers.co.in. The last date to apply for the same is till April 28, 2022. A total of 225 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Online Application start date: April 13, 2022

Online APplication end date: Aril 28, 2022

Payment of Application Fee: April 13 to April 28, 2022

NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Executive Trainees: 225 posts

NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Male applicants belonging to General (UR), EWS, and OBC categories: Rs 500 (non-refundable)

Female applicants, applicants belonging to the SC/ST category, PwBD, Ex-Servicemen, Dependents of Defence Personnel Killed in Action (DODPKIA), and employees of NPCIL are all exempted from payment.

NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

BE/B Tech/B Sc (Engineering)/5-year Integrated M Tech with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks in one of the 6 engineering fields mentioned in the Table below from University/Deemed University

OR

Institute recognised by AICTE/UGC. A minimum of 60% marks means the marks as per the rules of the respective university.

Applicants must have a valid GATE-2020 or GATE-2021 or GATE-2022 Score in the same engineering domain as the qualifying degree domain.

NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacant posts till April 28, 2022, at www.npcilcareers.co.in.