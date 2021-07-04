DSSSB TGT recruitment 2021: Application process date extended for 5807 vacancies -Details here

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has extended the application process deadline for DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021. Eligible candidates can now apply for the DSSSB recruitment till July 10, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill 5807 posts. Earlier, the application process deadline was July 3.

The official notice reads, “The candidates are hereby informed that in view of the directions of Ld CAT, inputs of the User Departments and administrative reasons, the last date for submission of online application forms has been extended from July 3 to July 10, 2021 (upto 11.59 PM).

DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: TGT (Bengali) Female

No. of Vacancy: 1

Post: TGT (English) Male

No. of Vacancy: 1029

Post: TGT (English) Female

No. of Vacancy: 961

Post: TGT (Urdu) Male

No. of Vacancy: 349

Post: TGT (Urdu) Female

No. of Vacancy: 571

Post: TGT (Sanskrit) Male

No. of Vacancy: 866

Post: TGT (Sanskrit) Female

No. of Vacancy: 1159

Post: TGT (Punjabi) Male

No. of Vacancy: 382

Post: TGT (Punjabi) Female

No. of Vacancy: 492

Application Fee: Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as examination fees. Women/SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying application fees.

Steps to apply for TGT vacancies

- Go to the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in

- On the homepage, click on the "Online Application Registration System (OARS)” link

- On the new webpage, click on ‘New Registration’

- Register and enter the required details

- Pay the application fee and submit

- Take a printout for future reference

DSSSB TGT application deadline extension notice: Click Here