DSSSB TGT recruitment 2021: Application process date extended for 5807 vacancies -Details here
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has extended the application process deadline for DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021.
Written By
Edited By
Sonali Sharma
Source
DNA webdesk
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has extended the application process deadline for DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021. Eligible candidates can now apply for the DSSSB recruitment till July 10, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill 5807 posts. Earlier, the application process deadline was July 3.
The official notice reads, “The candidates are hereby informed that in view of the directions of Ld CAT, inputs of the User Departments and administrative reasons, the last date for submission of online application forms has been extended from July 3 to July 10, 2021 (upto 11.59 PM).
DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021 Details
Post: TGT (Bengali) Female
No. of Vacancy: 1
Post: TGT (English) Male
No. of Vacancy: 1029
Post: TGT (English) Female
No. of Vacancy: 961
Post: TGT (Urdu) Male
No. of Vacancy: 349
Post: TGT (Urdu) Female
No. of Vacancy: 571
Post: TGT (Sanskrit) Male
No. of Vacancy: 866
Post: TGT (Sanskrit) Female
No. of Vacancy: 1159
Post: TGT (Punjabi) Male
No. of Vacancy: 382
Post: TGT (Punjabi) Female
No. of Vacancy: 492
Application Fee: Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as examination fees. Women/SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying application fees.
Steps to apply for TGT vacancies
- Go to the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the "Online Application Registration System (OARS)” link
- On the new webpage, click on ‘New Registration’
- Register and enter the required details
- Pay the application fee and submit
- Take a printout for future reference
DSSSB TGT application deadline extension notice: Click Here